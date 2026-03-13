The Tab

The secret photo that caused the drama between Love Island’s Toni, Yas and Shakira

It’s all coming out now

Ellissa Bain | Entertainment
Rumours that Love Island’s “big three” Toni, Shakira and Yas have fallen out have been swirling since the Brits, and we finally know the cause.

It all started when Toni and Cach had a massive row at the awards. Neither of them has addressed it, but an insider told The Sun things got “pretty heated” and the seemingly happy couple “ended up in a full-blown argument around halfway through the ceremony”.

Now, another source has told The Sun that Cach and Yas posed for a photo together at a party hosted by Google Pixel after the Brits, and that’s what got everyone thinking the big three had fallen out, because she seemed to side with him rather than her own pal after the huge argument.

There’s no evidence of this secret photo online, but apparently, the pic didn’t actually cause an argument between them, and Toni, Shakira and Yas are still good friends after all. It was all just stupid rumours. Thank god.

“Crucially, Yas and Cach were both guests of Google Pixel, that’s why that photo was taken at the Brits. It’s ludicrous to suggest that it has sparked a row among the girls,” the insider said. “There has been absolutely no fallout between Toni, Yas and Shakira. They have all been in touch – just because they’ve not been together or posting online doesn’t mean conversations aren’t happening.”

Yasmin seemingly clapped back at the feud rumours on TikTok this week, writing: “When people on the internet seem to wanna tell ME about my relationships.” Shakira commented: “HAHAHHAH REPOST REPOST.”

Apparently, Toni has been taking some time away from social media after her argument with Cach, and all her friends from the US flew over to the UK to spend time with her. Now, she’s on a work trip in New York, and Toni and Shakira were never supposed to be in America with her.

“The girls are all now having to second-guess what they do, what they say,” the source said. “Yas and Shakira were never part of the group included on Toni’s work trip to New York – because that sometimes happens – but now it’s likely fans will think it’s some sort of sign.

@yasminpettet111

unless you follow me around in my day to day life then you really don’t have all the answers

♬ original sound – HBO

“This added drama really isn’t what Toni needs right now when she’s just so grateful for all the support from Yas and Shakira, as well as her home friends who flew over.”

As for Toni and Cach, apparently they’re still talking and working things out. Things aren’t over for good… yet. An insider told The Sun: “The truth is, there is still so much love there. They’ve always had a fiery relationship because that’s just what they are like as people, as fans saw in the villa.

“They are talking, working through things, and are in contact. Their friends do feel like it’s perhaps a ticking time bomb, but no make-or-break conversation has been had.”

Featured image credit: Instagram 
More on: Love Island Reality TV TV
