Toni and Cach spark split rumours as they unfollow each other after huge Brits argument

Love Island winners Toni and Cach have sparked rumours of a split after a huge agreement at the BRITs, and honestly, I’m not okay.

Toni and Cach won our hearts last summer with their adorable love story and went on to win the series. The two have been together ever since, even making things work through a brutal long-distance relationship before Toni was finally able to move to the UK.

But apparently, things haven’t been as rosy as they’ve seemed on socials. The Sun claimed the couple were seen having an explosive argument at the BRIT Awards over the weekend, which led to a dramatic exit from Cach.

“All of a sudden, things between Toni and Cach became pretty heated, and they ended up in a full-blown argument around halfway through the ceremony,” a source told The Sun.

“It got so bad that Cach left and didn’t return for the rest of the evening, then they left separately.”

Another source explained that this fight wasn’t completely out of nowhere, and claimed that things had been on the rocks for a couple of months behind the scenes.

“Things haven’t been good for a while and have been on the rocks. This might be the final straw.”

Both comment sections are full of people concerned that our favourite finalists have ended their relationship less than a year after going official. Toni only posted pictures of herself from the night and a cute quote to capture how grateful she was to be there.

“Little me wouldn’t believe the life we are living, and that’s pretty damn special,” the quote said.

Toni’s mum commented: “Absolutely beautiful. So proud of you, baby girl.”

Toni hasn’t liked any of the hundreds of comments speculating on her relationship status, but the Instagram comments are still turned on as of now.

“You guys have 48 hours to get back together,” one comment with 4k likes said.

“I don’t believe it until they confirm if they broken up,” said another.

Cach also didn’t post any pics with Toni from the night. Neither of them has yet to acknowledge the breakup rumours publicly.

