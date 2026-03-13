Why are we so obsessed with horses?

2 hours ago

As we are at the end of Gold Cup week at Cheltenham Races, the question on everyone’s mind is what is so exciting about these races? Why do students from across the country travel to Cheltenham city to bet away their student loans and day-drink until they get a coach back home? As someone who grew up in the South West, this was always something i thought about. I could never understand why so many people flocked to Cheltenham to bet and drink, until I started university. This ‘obsession’ with the horses may seem weird to some, but I have spent the last week speaking to people I know who live in and around Cheltenham, gaining insight on how the races are not only a great day out for people and local university students but also creates huge benefits for those in Cheltenham.

Why do we go?

I spoke with some students , asking for their opinions on the races and why they choose to go each year. A clear consensus was found: it’s a nice day out that brings you and your friends closer together. Groups of students get ready together, travel to Cheltenham and spend an entire day surrounded by other students; socialising, drinking and just having a good laugh. Its an excuse to get dressed up, drink lots of Guinness and see a new city.

One student also said that for most students it’s their first experiences with gambling and the environment of the races, surrounded by large groups also betting, was a “safer place to try it”. There was also a few who noted that whilst many go for this, others go for the love of the sport and love for the culture surrounding it. It feels like you enter a time-capsule, with everyone wearing fancier clothes and simply betting on horse racing, an upper-class tradition now accessible to all: making it desirable to attend and be a part of.

What’s the impact of these races on the people of Cheltenham?

Bringing in just over 65,000 people a day, with over 71,000 on Gold Cup Day, the races boost the economy and are a major source of consumption (with attendees expected to consume around 400,000 pints of Guinness over the course of the 2026 Gold Cup week). I spoke to some friends I grew up with that live in the city, getting their thoughts on the impacts of the races in their everyday lives. Surprisingly, there was an overwhelming feeling of positivity and support for the races, with locals avoiding town due to traffic and heightened pricing but feeling grateful for the revenue it brings in for local businesses and for the city’s tourism levels.

Not only this, but locals really enjoy the lively atmosphere of people attending the races, with tweed outfits and a sea of different accents across the city injecting some flavour into their everyday lives. Many of those I spoke to praised the traffic control this year, saying the measures in place are improving: however, almost everyone mentioned the negatives of working in the city during the week as it gets much harder to move around. Another point of praise was the ingenious idea for those living in Cheltenham to take the week, go on holiday, and rent their house out to those visiting for an obscene cost. Whilst this makes the cost of accommodation for those visiting a nightmare, for those who live in Cheltenham this is an easy and excellent way to make some extra money. The positive impact on revenue for those living and working in Cheltenham is very apparent, so by default students going to the races and spending their time betting and drinking help boost a local economy massively, without them even realising.

Whilst the economy boost is a huge positive of the races, there seemingly should be problems arising with having mass amounts of people within a small city radius for a week. However, this is not the case. My dad is a police officer who works at the races, alongside a wide range of local officers who get called to help prevent and deter trouble whilst maintaining the safety of the attendees (especially royals and celebrities). He said that typically, when you think of the races and the sheer amount of people attending, you would expect the trouble to be magnified but there never seems to be much trouble at all. It seems that due to the positive atmosphere and genuine love for the sport and celebration, trouble ceases to exist. When thinking of drinking and betting, trouble seems synonymous with the event, but people seem to be having too good of a time to even think about causing havoc: a true win for the locals of Cheltenham and those working in and around the races.

So clearly, students’ obsession and desire to attend the races is not only a fun day out for them but also impacts the local community and economy within Cheltenham, greatly benefitting those who live there. So, if you’re contemplating going, do! Take some time to bond with your housemates, day-drink, bet and boost a local economy whilst seeing a competitor win the Gold Cup prize of £625,000!