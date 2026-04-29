23 lessons I’ve learnt across three years at the University of Exeter

3 hours ago

I, a third year student, handed in my dissertation yesterday. Alongside my final submission came a whirlwind of emotions. One of these feelings was nostalgia.

With this nostalgia comes me reminiscing about my past three years at university and just how quickly the time has gone (even though you hear people say it as a fresher and refuse to believe it).

Whether you’re a first-year student with all the years ahead of you, or a fellow third-year who is similarly reminiscing, welcome. Here are 23 lessons I’ve learned from my past three years at Exeter Uni.

1. You won’t love every module

At the beginning of uni, I definitely felt pressure to enjoy and flourish in every module. But the reality is, you won’t love every single module – and that’s okay. You can always switch modules and, if not, just try make good out of the bad.

2. Try things outside of your comfort zone

Try things you’ve always wanted to, this is the time to do it. For example, first year me really wanted to be in a theatre production. By my third year, I had gained the confidence to be in a show and it was such a fun experience!

3. Dabble in societies

Some of the best parts of uni can come from societies. Even if you don’t want to commit, I’d encourage you to try the taster sessions – you never know, you might find a new passion. And you can meet loads of new people!

4. Don’t compare yourself, just try your best

Comparison is, in fact, the thief of joy. Although everyone is in the same boat, every student at uni is at a different stage of the process – and that’s okay. You never know what’s going on in people’s lives. Never compare yourself to others. Instead, compare yourself to who you were before and focus on how you can improve.

5. Know when to stop with your assignments

Perfectionists will definitely be able to relate to this. I’ve learned that work can actually get worse when you edit it too many times. Life is too short to obsessively refine your work beyond the point it needs. When you’re happy and confident, trust yourself, put the laptop away and get some fresh air.

6. You will find your people

You will find your people, and sometimes in the most unlikely places. It’s easy, as a first year student, to feel pressured to be best friends with your flatmates. If you do, great! But if you don’t, please don’t worry – you will meet and connect with SO many people across these three years.

7. Friends come and go

Adding onto the last point, you will meet so many wonderful people at university. You will soon learn that it is normal for some friendships to stay, and some will go.

8. Imposter syndrome is normal

Oh, I have absolutely experienced imposter syndrome in waves throughout my time at university. It’s important to remind yourself that even if everyone seems like they have it together, they don’t most of the time. You’re doing amazing, and you deserve to be here. You’re here for a reason.

9. The hills will always be painful

As much as you try to convince yourself otherwise, the hills will always be your number one opp as an Exeter student.

10. You will change, and that’s a beautiful thing

As someone who was terrified of change before university, I’ve learnt embrace that change is a necessary and beautiful part of life. Yes, you will change, you’re growing! It happens so quickly you almost don’t realise, so make the most of your time at Exeter.

11. Life outside of TP exists

No hate to TP at all (love you really), but I do wish that I expanded my horizons earlier on in my time at university. There are more clubs and cocktail bars to be explored if you fancy some variety! And if you aren’t into drinking, Exeter has such a wide range of activities, shops and cafes.

12. Having a clean room is really important

Having a clean room – and by that I mean hoovering, wiping dusty surfaces and clearing out plates and mugs from your room regularly – all play a crucial role in making your room feel like home. Fresh sheets, fairy lights and candles are guaranteed to make your room feel more cosy!

13. Don’t be afraid to own your own style

Yes, Exeter is known for its stereotypical outfit choices, but that doesn’t mean you can’t branch out. I love seeing people wear whatever makes them feel confident.

14. Go to the beach

Maybe this is just me eager for the summer term to begin, but don’t forget many beaches are located nearby – they make for such a fun day out, rain or shine.

15. You can study in other places than the library

Being in the library doesn’t automatically make everyone more productive. Some days, I just can’t handle the harsh lighting or the noise in the law library and prefer to work from home – and that’s completely okay.

16. You will never be the right temperature walking to campus

Especially if you live far away. If the weather app says two degrees then why am I taking off my jacket 10 minutes into my walk?

17. Take more pictures

Try to move beyond obsessing over how you look in pictures and think about future you. She will be grateful you captured so many memories to look back on.

18. You’re allowed to rest

Your mental health is more important than falling slightly behind – you will catch up.

19. It’s okay to say no

Don’t be a people pleaser.

20. Grades will change

Grades are dependant on so many factors. All you can do is try your best!

21. University is so much more than grades

Uni is so much more than the grades you will achieve. You’re moving away from home for the first time (in most cases) and learning to live alone. Learn to embrace all aspects of uni life.

22. It’s okay to treat yourself to Deliveroo

Even if you have food in the cupboard, sometimes a Deliveroo is needed after a long, hard day. Treat yourself x

23. Live in and relish the present

University goes so quickly. Live in the present and embrace every step of the journey.

Finishing with a quote from “About Time” (amazing movie, go watch it if you haven’t): “We’re all travelling through time together, every day of our lives. All we can do is do our best to relish this remarkable ride.”