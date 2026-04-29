Omg, Sam from Unchosen is gay in real life and his husband is a throwback boyband member?!

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Though a seemingly straight Sam blackmailed Adam using s*x in Netflix’s Unchosen, his actor, Fra Fee, is actually gay and happily married.

Irish actor Fra Fee, who has also starred in Rebel Moon, Hawkeye, and Cinderella, came out to friends when he was studying at Manchester University. He grew up in a very religious setting in County Tyrone, Northern Ireland, and didn’t feel safe enough to come out until he moved to England.

“An example is in my Catholic grammar school. In order to get full marks for religious studies, I had to write an essay on how ultimately homosexuality was wrong,” he told the Irish Times.

“So there was just no way in hell that I could envisage living there and being my authentic self. I was completely terrified of coming out there, and I knew that was going to take place somewhere else. I remember counting down the days until I could go to university, and it still took me a year to pluck up the courage after that.”

Despite his fears whilst growing up, Fra is now open about his sexuality whenever he returns home.

“I love going back home now and I feel very welcome. I’m hopeful that young gay people in Northern Ireland have an easier time of it,” he added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fra Fee (@fra_fee)

Unchosen’s Fra Fee is actually married

Sorry lads, Unchosen’s Fra Fee has been off the market for quite a while, and you might recognise his now-husband, Declan Bennett. Declan rose to fame in the late ’90s as one part of the Point Break boyband. He’s since dipped his toes in acting, playing Charlie Cotton in EastEnders and starring in other projects like The Long Call.

The couple started dating in 2020, but Fra admitted that he didn’t see himself settling down with a fellow actor.

“I always thought that I would end up with someone that did something completely different to what I did and I really sought that out, actually, just so there was a part of my life that really had nothing to do with work,” he told the BBC.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fra Fee (@fra_fee)

“But actually, it’s amazing having someone that completely understands the thrill of getting the job and the utter devastation of not getting it, that understands that sometimes you just have to go away for a certain amount of time to work.”

Despite his initial reservations in the earliest days of their relationship, Fra and Declan got married at Mount Druid, Westmeath, in 2024. Hollywood star Luke Evans was in attendance.

They’re now happily hitched and living in Oxfordshire with their dog, Ace the boxer. Cute.

Unchosen is available on Netflix now. For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook.

Featured image credit: Netflix and Dan Wooller/Shutterstock