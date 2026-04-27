Unchosen stars explain the ending, and the chilling reason Sam takes over the church

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The ending of Netflix’s Unchosen is largely left up to interpretation, with just a few final shots of central characters like Sam Devlin, Rosie and Adam.

In the final episode of the Netflix show, after Rosie manages to escape Sam’s clutches, a montage depicts each of the major characters a year later. Rosie and Grace seem to be seeking help from Mrs Phillips, who is now living with her gay son, and Sam is suddenly the leader of the Fellowship of the Divine.

How does former Unchosen Sam Devlin become the leader?

In the final moments of the six-part show, Sam enters the church bathed in a holy light. Dressed in the typical elder clothes, he issues a sermon to his willing flock. But how did a three-time murderer become the leader of a literal cult?

“I think the key to Sam’s character is he’s an absolute survivor. He’s an arch manipulator, he’s a survivor, and that’s the power of him as an antagonist,” showrunner Julie Gearey said.

“You start with him escaping from prison, and then he ends where he ends in the series. It’s always [about] trying to give your characters the biggest arcs across the series, because that’s really, really satisfying for the actor and, I hope, really satisfying for the audience.”

As for why Sam personally chose to take over the cult, actor Fra Fee explained: “I think he wanted to be with somebody and have a life that was filled with love. He’s replaced that love with the admiration and devotion of followers, but we all know that that’s not real.”

Unchosen’s ending, explained by its stars

On Rosie’s post-Unchosen story, her actress, Molly Windsor, told Tudum: “She’s done it, she’s left, but I think there’s the scary moment where she’s safe, and then it’s like, ‘OK, what next?’ Integrating into society will be tricky, learning to trust people again will be really tricky.

“She’s got a whole other journey to go on now. I think, generally, when you go through something really scary or traumatic, you’re in shock and just getting through it. It’s not until after that you go, ‘Whoa, that was a lot.’”

As for Adam, who mysteriously disappeared after those final scenes, Asa Butterfield pondered whether he’s still in the cult. Though disillusioned with the teachings, he believes Adam is not quite ready to leave. Subsequently, it leaves you to question whether he’s being held captive in that tiny room.

“I don’t think Adam’s really opened his eyes to that yet,” Asa added.

What happens to Sam after Unchosen?

The final shot of Sam lapping up the praise is beyond chilling, especially when you consider his multiple murders and attempted murders.

Despite that, Fra Fee believes that he’s living in a fake reality. Though safe at that time, Sam doesn’t know what’s around the corner.

“Sam has a version of peace, in the same way that the members of the community have a version of peace (that we see in the opening episode), but I think that the fear of not knowing what’s around the corner, and the feeling of constantly having to look over his shoulder, hasn’t dissipated,” Fra Fee explained.

Unchosen is now streaming. For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook.

Featured image credit: Netflix