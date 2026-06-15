Palace refuses to comment as son of crown princess is sentenced for disturbing s*x crimes

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Marius Borg Høiby, the son of Norway’s Crown Princess Mette-Marit, has been found guilty of two counts of rape and other crimes.

Mette-Marit married Norway’s crown prince, Haakon, when her son was four years old. Though technically not a royal, the BBC noted the “shadow” over the broader royal family following Marius’ trial in courtroom 250 at Oslo District Court.

Marius Borg Høiby was sentenced to four years

The trial, which ran from February to March, saw Marius’ personal life laid out in full. Prosecutors used video from his own phone to prove the rapes took place. Some of the victims were not even aware that unwanted s*xual contact had happened.

Though the defence called for no more than 18 months, the prosecution pushed for seven years and seven months in prison. The verdict came down on Monday morning, finding Marius Borg Høiby guilty of two counts of rape. He faced a whopping 40 charges in total – four counts of rape and assault, several breaches of restraining orders, and numerous drug and driving offences.

In total, Marius was found guilty of 34 of the 40 charges, including two counts of rape, serious bodily harm, abuse in close relationships, physical assault, threats, six counts of s*xually offensive behaviour and three counts of violating a restraining order. He was found not guilty of two counts of rape and two counts of violating a restraining order and was subsequently sentenced to four years behind bars.

“Evaluating evidence in rape cases is difficult, and that is also the reason why a third of all rape charges in Norway end in acquittal,” prosecutor Sturla Henriksbø admitted.

A spokesperson for the Norwegian royal court said: “The matter has been considered by the courts, and we have no comment on the outcome.”

This comes as his mother, Mette-Marit, is awaiting a lung transplant to save her life. Though the court initially granted Marius release to be with his mother, that was overturned following an appeal.

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Featured image credit: Jens Hartmann/Shutterstock