Oliver Tree shared his final 24 hours in Brazil before the helicopter crash that killed six

The videos of his final days are so ‘hard to watch’ now

2 hours ago

Just days before his death, Oliver Tree shared loads of videos from Brazil that showed his final days before the tragic accident.

The American singer and internet star had travelled to Brazil during a break from his latest world tour. It was reported that Tree was among six people who died after two helicopters collided in mid-air over Rio de Janeiro on Sunday, 14 June.

In the days before the tragedy, Tree seemed to be making the most of every moment

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Akihito (@ya.kihito)

On Tuesday, he shared a video with Brazilian content creator Akihito. They could be seen dancing together and showing off their moves, with Tree calling the clip “absolute cinema”. The video quickly went viral, with loads of people commenting on how much fun he seemed to be having.

As the week went on, Tree continued posting updates from his time in Brazil. One of his most popular videos showed him spending the day with Brazilian YouTuber Iae Break. They played football, cooked together and posed with a replica FIFA World Cup trophy. The clip gave everyone a look at Tree away from the stage, and he looked relaxed and happy as he explored the country.

He also spent time with Brazilian creator Lucas Vinícius. In another video, they could be seen singing, dancing and enjoying music together. Sharing the post, Tree wrote, “Brazilian rock is a million times better than American rock.”

People loved how much he had embraced Brazilian culture during his visit.

Brazilian music producer Lucas Brito Chaves had also been hanging out with Tree in the days beforehand. He was also among those killed in the crash. Chaves shared several moments from their time together on social media and even joked that he had made the singer perform forró, a popular style of Brazilian music.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lucas Vinícius (@lucasinutilismo)

According to reports, Tree had recently performed in São Paulo before travelling around Brazil and meeting local creators. So, while he was still working on his world tour, he was also using his time off to see the country, meet new people and create content.

His final Instagram video was shared less than 24 hours before the reported crash

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Iae Break (@iae.break)

The post, called “Gringo 24 hours in Brazil”, showed Tree fully embracing life in the country. In the video, he wore a Brazil football shirt, rode a motorcycle through the streets, got a haircut and visited different locations. He was also seen chatting with locals and trying new experiences during his stay.

Looking back now, the videos are especially heartbreaking because they show Tree laughing, exploring and enjoying himself just hours before the tragedy.

Authorities in Brazil are still investigating what happened. Fire services spokesman Lieutenant Colonel Fabio Contreiras told CNN Brasil, “Parts of the aircraft are scattered hundreds of meters away. So the information we have is still very preliminary. We really need to get the recordings and videos to understand exactly what happened.”

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