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Chilling new crash details emerge as pop star and YouTuber are killed in two-helicopter collision

One bystander watched as someone attempted to jump out the aircraft

Kieran Galpin | Entertainment
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On Sunday, US musician Oliver Tree and YouTuber Gaspi were among the six people killed in a tragic helicopter crash.

Oliver Tree, who has over 11 million monthly listeners on Spotify alone, was on his world tour when tragedy struck above Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Two helicopters collided mid-air, with one of the vehicles falling into a nearby car dealership and setting more than 20 cars alight.

As per the BBC, Oliver was confirmed to be dead alongside Gaspi, real name Gaspar Prim Diaz, Lucas Brito Chaves, Lucas Vignale and pilot Alexandre Souza. The second aircraft listed only the pilot, Charles Marsillac, as onboard.

The Military Fire Department responded to the crash yesterday morning, and now a full investigation has been launched.

Though few details have been revealed, each new update only makes the story more tragic.

Someone ‘jumped from the helicopter’ that killed Oliver Tree

According to the MailOnline, one of the passengers attempted to save themselves as the helicopter crashed mid-air.

He was allegedly “seen throwing himself from the aircraft after it collided”, but it’s not immediately clear which passenger this was. More details will follow.

Surveillance footage captured some of it

There are currently quite a few videos showing the helicopters in the air, but not all of them are real. The first, which showed the two aircraft hitting, was actually from a Malaysian military parade in 2024. It is in no way related to the crash over the weekend.

As reported by both Metro and the MailOnline, there is a genuine video captured on CCTV. It showed one of the helicopters falling from the sky.

A witness said it was ‘horrifying’

One witness, tyre worker Fernandes de Freitas, actually saw the person jumping from the helicopter before it crashed.

“It was terrifying, absolutely horrifying,” he said.

Tributes are pouring in

Tributes are starting to pour in for Oliver Tree and Gaspi, with KSI posting an array of pictures to Twitter. He’d worked with Oliver on a number of occasions.

He wrote: “Can’t believe I’m actually having to type this. You’re 32 man. You should still be here. You still had so much life to live. So much music to make. So much content to make. You’re a legend and will always be a legend. Still doesn’t feel real. Genuinely feel sick. I love you bro.”

Other people sharing condolences include Diplo, Oliver’s ex, Melanie Martinez, and Jackass’ Steve-O.

Officials don’t know the cause

Though an investigation is underway, officials have yet to determine the cause of the tragic accident. A spokesperson for the fire services said that they need evidence of what happened.

“Parts of the aircraft are scattered hundreds of meters away, so the information we have is still very preliminary. We really need to get the recordings and videos to understand exactly what happened,” Lieutenant Colonel Fabio Contreiras said.

“Given the surrounding residences, the accident could have been far more tragic.”

Fire services were still battling the aftermath of the crash, as the Lieutenant explained: “When this type of battery catches fire, it releases highly toxic gases and intensifies both the temperature and the severity of the blaze. Extinguishing a fire in one of these vehicles requires three to four times the amount of water needed for a fire in a standard car.”

More details are set to follow.

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Featured image credit: Chris Tuite/imageSPACE/Shutterstock and Instagram

More on: Celebrity Music News US
Kieran Galpin | Entertainment
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

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