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YouTube issues blistering response as UK government bans apps for under-16s, including TikTok

The government want to give kids ‘more time for play’

Kieran Galpin | News
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In a bid to give kids “less time for scrolling and more time for play”, Keir Starmer’s Labour government has banned a number of apps like TikTok, YouTube, and Snapchat.

Following the Online Safety Act last year, which saw a “p*rn crackdown” and mandatory age verification, the government has continued to meddle.

In a “landmark” governmental move this week, Labour banned apps like TikTok, YouTube, Snapchat, Instagram, X (Twitter), Reddit, Facebook, Twitch, Kick, and Threads for people under 16.

“Parents want to keep their kids safe and happy, but the online world has made that harder than ever. I’ve heard first hand from families crying out for change and we will do right by them,” the Prime Minister said, dressed in a hoody so you know he’s down with the kids.

“That’s why we’re going further than any country in the world by banning social media for under-16s and putting wider protections in place to give kids their childhood back. This is a line in the sand. Tech giants had their chance and failed, but we’re stepping in to protect children, back parents and set a new normal for future generations.”

People are angry about the apps being banned, including YouTube

The decision has been met with significant backlash, with some arguing that the “draconian” new laws are another example of government overreach.

One person wrote on the newly banned Twitter: “No investment into youth infrastructure or things for youth to do <  Bans phones; guarantee this will end up in an increase in anti-social behaviour.”

“So they wanted to lower the voting age to 16, but now the youths will have no idea what they’re voting for. This is just for more surveillance and digital I.D nonsense,” someone else said.

Though others have welcomed the changes, there are now numerous memes depicting Keir Starmer as the Supreme Leader of North Korea, Kim Jong Un.

A lot of the affected tech companies are yet to react, but YouTube did issue a statement that is now going viral on Twitter.

Speaking to Wired, YouTube spokesperson Jay Stoll said: “YouTube is a vital resource for young people, educators and parents. Blanket bans push kids out of such curated, supervised, beneficial experiences and towards anonymous, less safe services.”

More information on the new laws can be found here. A full list of the affected platforms is expected in the near future.

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Featured image credit: Twitter/Keir Starmer and Canva

More on: Politics Technology Viral YouTube
Kieran Galpin | News
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