The Tab

There’s a logical reason Apple stopped giving out free earphones and plugs with iPhones

It’s not just because more people use AirPods

Ellissa Bain | Trends
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

It’s been years since Apple stopped giving out free wired earphones and plugs with iPhones, but it’s still a shock every time you open up a new phone and don’t get them.

The boxes just don’t feel right. They’re too thin and empty, literally containing the phone and a charging lead. That’s it. They even got rid of the sticker. And it’s especially inconvenient when moving from an older iPhone model to a newer one.

Any device before the iPhone 15 used USB cables, while newer ones use USB-C, so the old plugs don’t work. You then have to go and buy one for £19. On top of the £1000 you just spent on a new phone. The cheek of it!

So, why did Apple stop giving out free earphones and plugs? Well, it’s pretty valid. The tech giant made the decision so it could cut down on packaging, which would in turn reduce emissions.

By getting rid of the earphones and plug, they could reduce the size of an iPhone box by 70 per cent, meaning they could put more than double the number of devices into each shipping container.

This obviously means less containers are needed to ship out the product, reducing the amount of plane, boat and lorry journeys used and therefore lowering emissions.

As explained by Apple’s vice president for environmental policy and social initiatives, Lisa Jackson, at an Apple event in 2020, this “smaller, lighter iPhone box” means Apple can fit “up to 70 per cent more products on a shipping pallet”.

They also realised that after years of buying a new iPhone every two to three years on average, everyone already had a pair of wired headphones and a charging plug, so they were all going to waste. And most people were moving towards wireless AirPods.

It was all part of Apple’s aim to become 100 per cent carbon neutral by 2030. “Taken altogether, the changes we have made for iPhone 12 cut over 2 million metric tons of carbon emissions annually. It’s like removing 450,000 cars from the road per year,” Jackson said.

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook.

Featured image credit: Twitter

More on: Apple iPhone Technology Viral
Ellissa Bain | Trends
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

Read Next

AirPods cases always get dirty stains in exactly the same place, and I just found out why

Wait, is Apple releasing a pizza box? Here’s what’s going on as they show it at 2026 event

Why iPhone battery 80 per cent fix

If your iPhone charging keeps stopping at 80 per cent, here’s what’s causing it and how to fix it

Latest

A Trinket Girlie’s Guide To Durham Colleges…

Katy Vos

We can’t all be Miffy, but every college has a trinket that suits its vibe

Lancs’ final BNOC 2026 heat is upon us! Your final five round one candidates are here

Erin Malik

Voting is now closed for heat two, your final heat of candidates need your votes now!

The best Lancaster venues to watch England matches in the World Cup

Izzie Sanders

Is football finally coming home?

Students protest L’Oréal sponsorship over company’s Israel links at graduate fashion show

Cassandra Fong

Protesters carried banners saying ‘money for jobs and education, not for war and occupation’

There’s a logical reason Apple stopped giving out free earphones and plugs with iPhones

Ellissa Bain

It’s not just because more people use AirPods

Ariana Grande’s mum comments on viral tour pics as family ‘keep an eye’ on singer’s health

Kieran Galpin

Her friend also commented

Criminal hacker group threatens to publish Nottingham students’ data online if uni doesn’t pay

Robert Greenwood

Almost half a million individual email addresses are affected

Harry after Love Island 2025

As Shakira is causing a stir on the Love Island podcast, here’s everything Harry is up to now

Hayley Soen

He’s been so successful after the show

I was at Bonnie Blue’s g*lden shower event – here’s the gross lowdown of what happened

Hayley Soen

‘It stunk, it was dirty, it really was’

Do 18/29 of these while packing up your uni house and you’re having an aggressively posh-girl move out day

Caitlyn Wright

If your move out plan consists of your mum, a Range Rover, and hoping someone else knows how to dismantle your IKEA bed, you’re a posh girl

University of Birmingham begins process to sell its former Selly Oak campus

Cassandra Fong

The university has appointed CBRE to oversee selling the 8.9-acre site

AirPods cases always get dirty stains in exactly the same place, and I just found out why

Ellissa Bain

It’s impossible to get off

LSE rugby club suspended over ‘derogatory’ messages displayed on members’ T-shirts

Violet Kennerk

The team won’t play until the end of the academic year

Love Island 2026 cast old TikTok videos

I found Love Island 2026 cast’s old TikToks, and some of the videos are painfully cringe

Suchismita Ghosh

They deserve to stay buried, respectfully

Cardiff University halts library renovation plans following student backlash

Andrea Inte

The renovations have been delayed to summer 2027 due to petitions and protests

Love Island

Why aren’t there gay people on Love Island? A host just addressed it, and we should be angry

Kieran Galpin

‘I’m dying for more queer representation on the show’

Ranked: 18 Scottish unis by Scottish student proportion – St Andrews lowest at 28.2 per cent

Georgia French

Edinburgh follows at 30.4 per cent, meaning Scotland’s two most internationally renowned universities have the smallest proportion of Scottish students of any institution in the country

Remember gay influencers Max and Andrés? Their marriage (and their dog’s life) ended tragically

Kieran Galpin

Their house also burned down

The one detail that could brutally sabotage Lola and Sean on Love Island 2026

Hayley Soen

No I was really backing these two!

World Cup reporter leaves live broadcast to get a picture with Shakira and it’s so iconic

Ellissa Bain

Priorities!