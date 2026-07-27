New free two-weekend music festival to launch in Lancaster next month

The inaugural edition of Along The Watchtower will take place at Lancaster Castle across two weekends in August

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A new free music festival is coming to Lancaster Castle next month.

Along The Watchtower will take place on weekends between 8th and 16th August, with acts performing 12-10pm on Saturdays and 12-6pm on Sundays.

The festival’s line-up includes local acts such as headliners Morton Betts, Kiwi, Filthy Laugh and Life in Neon, as well as Molly Warburton, Arcane Hope, The Zoffs and The Convulsions.

Students from Lancaster University are also performing at Along The Watchtower, including punk band Greenhouse and indie musician Joe Butler, as well as alumna Rachel Wyche.

Along the Watchtower Festival is jointly run between BaccyJ & Folio Productions, Melodrome Mobile Stage, the Duchy of Lancaster, and newly formed label Castle Records.

The event will see two music stages – The Melodrome (main stage) and The Gallows (second stage) – host a variety of local acts and artists from further afar.

The Gallows will be hosted by Castle Records, a new record label who aims to “support independent artists, celebrate Lancaster’s rich musical heritage, and strengthen the local creative community.” Castle Records is located in the Chapel Courtyard of Lancaster Castle, in the Chapel Yard Workshop.

Along The Watchtower has been funded by The Duchy of Lancaster Benevolent Fund, as well as receiving money from fundraisers.

Jack Boynton of BaccyJ & Folio Productions raised £1300 by successfully cycling the 175-mile long Way of the Roses route, and drag performers Ash Bestos and Reece Wetherspooon were among those partaking in The Gregson Centre’s variety show last month to raise funds.

Further information on Along The Watchtower music festival can be found here.

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Featured image via Castle Records