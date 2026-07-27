Love Island producer reveals why there aren’t many challenges anymore after ‘abysmal’ series

4 hours ago

People are fuming about the lack of challenges on Love Island this year, and one of the producers has revealed why there are hardly any anymore.

The reality TV show used to be full of funny themed challenges ranging from slip-and-slides and obstacle courses to lie detectors and everyone’s favourite, the baby challenge. This year, all we had was “snog, marry, pie” and the famous heart rate monitor. We didn’t even get the talent show!

“This series of Love Island had a decent cast but production was piss poor. No memorable dates, barely any challenges and truly bizarre voting decisions, especially this last plot twist,” one person wrote on Twitter. Another agreed: “No extravagant last dates, no talent show or babies challenge. This season has been truly abysmal. Production need to pack it up.”

But Love Island actually made a very conscious decision to reduce the number of challenges from the 2024 series, because they wanted to put more focus on the relationships instead. Boring!

Love Island’s creative director and executive producer Mike Spencer told Radio Times: “With [the] Love Island summer series, I think we have to follow the story, the drama and the relationships first and foremost. The challenges are kind of a break from the villa, but when you’ve got so much content to fit into one show every night, it’s hard to break away.”

“We love challenges and they’re brilliant, but I think we would always follow what is going on with them and their relationships first and foremost, and then if there’s room in the show for those challenges then we’ll put them in. It’s not really like, ‘Oh we should drop challenges’. It’s just how we fit them in.”

He also revealed that they made the decision to strip challenges from All Stars completely, because the show is only five weeks long and there just isn’t time. Bring them back!