Yasmin’s friend responds to rumours she dumped boyfriend days before going on Love Island

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Rumours have been circling that Yasmin allegedly broke up with her boyfriend just days before going on Love Island, but her friend has now completely shut it down.

It comes as Tommy, who Yasmin is coupled up with, is currently getting a lot of heat for exactly the same thing. It all started during the podcat challenge, when Maya Jama asked: “Is it true that Tommy has a girlfriend waiting for him on the outside?” He claimed they split up in December, but he “fully shut things off” just “two weeks” before he walked into the villa.

Yasmin got upset because Tommy hadn’t been entirely truthful to her about the timeline of the split. Meanwhile, she was also being accused of still dating her long-term boyfriend Joel until shortly before Love Island, and people are calling her out online for “double standards”.

The Sun has claimed it was sent an email containing dates and details about the alleged relationship, as well as pictures of Yasmin and Joel kissing, which have the timestamp 9th May. The email’s sender alleged that Yasmin dumped Joel on 13th May. Yasmin entered the villa as a bombshell on 2nd June, just 20 days later.

Joel’s pals allegedly told The Sun: “She dumped Joel just four days after the kiss. She sent him a text and that was the last he had heard from her. A few of his pals aimed to make contact with her following the night of the party but no one could reach her. It seems she was preparing for the Love Island villa at the time.”

However, Yasmin’s friend has slammed the fake rumours, claiming she and Joel split up back in December 2025, but stayed good friends. “Yas and Joel split way back in December last year but stayed friends. They still have mutual friends and get on well, but she was very single when she entered Love Island,” they said.

Tommy not telling the full truth about his last relationship almost cost them their place in the final, but they just scraped through as the returning Islanders voted to dump Mica and Samraj instead.

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Featured image credit: ITV