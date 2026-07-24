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Meet infamous p*rnstar Gattouz, and the explicit reason he’s bigger than Bonnie Blue

He’s actually bigger than Bonnie, js

Kieran Galpin | Trends
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If you have any form of social media right now, you might have seen Gattouz and wondered who the hell he is.

Some adult entertainers get so popular that they break through the NSFW wall and into popular culture. Perhaps the biggest example is Johnny Sins, who, at one point, was the most popular man in p*rn. He became so notable that he turned into the subject of countless memes.

Gattouz, real name Youssef Khelil, is fast approaching that kind of career trajectory. Let’s find out why.

@ozuttag

#gattouz

♬ Gtg – tdf

Who is Gattouz?

Growing up in France with Tunisian and Portuguese ancestry, Gattouz claims that he always dreamt of a career in adult entertainment. That started for him when he moved to Monaco, stripping for the one per cent. He’s lived in Tunisia, France, and Monaco, but now resides in Montreal, Canada. He can speak French, Arabic, and English.

Around 2020, Gattouz launched an influencer career, largely making fitness content and videos about masculinity and male issues. Given his impressive body, getting his kit off on the internet eventually turned into p*rn.

In just a few years, he’s generated a massive following online: 3.7 million followers on Twitter, 242k subscribers on YouTube, and a rank of number three on P*rnhub. For reference, the rankings include both men and women, so it’s super impressive to be up there in the top three. Bonnie Blue is number three, and Johnny Sins is number nine despite being in the industry for decades.

Another thing that separates Gattouz is his unwillingness to work with major studios. He only makes content on OnlyFans and Fansly, so he gets a bigger portion of the earnings.

What’s his content like, and why is he so popular right now?

For the most part, Gattouz’s spicy content is very traditional p*rn: Two people having s*x. There’s no stepsister trapped in the washing machine, or a pizza delivery guy who accepts alternative forms of payment. He occasionally collabs with other male performers.

As for why he’s so popular, the answers are varied. For one, his viewers are mostly women, which is a far cry from the demographics of other male models. Another part is the way he films, because he’s not some thrusting faceless man; he’s the star.

Right now, there’s a bizarre Twitter trend where people post four images of p*rnstars alongside some punny caption. We saw it earlier this month with Mia Z. In the case of Gattouz, the posts pay tribute to his prolific social life.

“He collects women like Pokémon,” one person said on Twitter.

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Featured image credit: Instagram

More on: Influencers OnlyFans Viral
Kieran Galpin | Trends
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