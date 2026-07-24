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Love Island 2026 cast gained most Instagram followers

Who’ll be successful after Love Island 2026, ranked by how many Instagram followers they gained

The top three have already won

Suchismita Ghosh | Entertainment
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Love Island 2026 is almost over, which means it’s time to obsess over the only thing that matters: fame.

While we still don’t know who’s taking home the £50k, we can already see who’s going to come out of the villa with the biggest fanbase. Some Islanders have gained a few thousand followers, while one person has absolutely run away with it.

So here’s a ranking of how successful these Love Island cast members will be based on how many Instagram followers they’ve gained.

12. Simba – 14.7k gained

Started: 1,242
Now: 16k

Simba might still be in the villa, but the influencer career isn’t exactly looking bright. Gaining nearly 15k followers is still decent, but compared to everyone else… it’s a bit of a flop. His treatment of Angelista and some of his behaviour throughout the series probably put people off.

11. Tommy – 21.7k gained

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Tom stagg (@tomstagg_)

Started: 11.6k
Now: 33.3k

Tommy spent most of the series staying out of the chaos. The biggest talking point around him probably came after Maya Jama’s podcast, when he revealed he’d split from his ex just weeks before going into the villa. Over 20k new followers is great for us mere mortals. But for a Love Island cast member in the final week, not so much.

10. Angelista – 46k gained

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A post shared by @angiex._

Started: 2,395
Now: 48.4k

Angelista deserved better, I’m sorry. She was lovely, but she never really became one of the main characters. And unfortunately, reality TV rewards drama more than being nice. It’s not looking amazing.

9. Samraj – 52.9k gained

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A post shared by Samraj (@samrajtoor)

Started: 6,556
Now: 59.5k

Considering he’s landed in the bottom three several times, this actually feels about right. He’ll probably do absolutely fine as a model, but becoming a huge influencer? I’m not so sure.

8. Aidan – 61.2k gained

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Aidan Murphy (@aidan.mzz)

Started: 2,541
Now: 63.8k

For someone who’s managed to get involved in basically every bit of drama, Aidan’s follower count is a little underwhelming. The endless kissing and questionable opinions clearly didn’t translate into hundreds of thousands of followers.

7. Kavan – 77.4k gained

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A post shared by KM (@kavanmurphee)

Started: 4,940
Now: 82.4k

Casa Amor alone probably earned Kavan a fair few followers. Add in all the Jasmine drama afterwards, and this number makes complete sense.

6. Priya – 86.2k gained

Started: 6,047
Now: 92.3k

Say what you want about Priya, but she’s kept everyone talking. Whether people were rooting for her or screaming at their TV every night, they’ve still been checking out her Instagram afterwards. She’s in an okay position, but when Jasmine started the show with almost as many followers as Priya has gained, it does put things into perspective.

5. Mica – 105.1k gained

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A post shared by Mica Amor (@mica_harris)

Started: 5,866
Now: 111k

I actually feel like Mica gained most of these followers during the first couple of weeks. Recently, just like Samraj, she’s been in the bottom three a lot. And a lot of the dumped Islanders have said really brutal things about her. Breaking the 100k mark is obviously impressive, but compared to some of the Islanders above her, it feels like her momentum slowed down.

4. Julia – 118.4k gained

Started: 1,562
Now: 120k

Julia might actually be one of the most divisive Islanders this year. People either absolutely love her or cannot stand her. But regardless of where you fall, people have clearly been interested enough to hit follow. Going from just over 1.5k followers to 120k is genuinely wild.

3. Yasmin – 123.4k gained

Started: 5,541
Now: 129k

Yasmin managed to stay away from loads of unnecessary drama while still being one of the most likeable Islanders. Turns out you don’t always need chaos to win people over. Take that, Aidan.

2. Lorenzo – 151.6k gained

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A post shared by LORENZO (@lorenzoxalessi)

Started: 336
Now: 152k

I’m sorry… 336 followers?! And he got scouted. Lorenzo has had the biggest glow-up by a mile if we’re talking percentages. Going from literally a few hundred followers to over 150k is ridiculous. Turns out the affair worked in his favour. He might not get Jasmine in this lifetime, but the brand deals are definitely coming.

1. Jasmine – 396.7k gained

Started: 85.3k
Now: 482k

I mean… was there ever going to be anyone else? Jasmine has gained almost 400k followers, which is more than double Lorenzo’s increase in second place. She’s been at the centre of basically every major storyline this series. Casa Amor, Movie Night, Kavan, the love triangle, the arguments… if something happened in the villa, chances are Jasmine was involved.

If Instagram followers are anything to go by, she’s already won the competition that probably matters most after Love Island. The rest of them were basically fighting for second place.

For all the latest Love Island news, like The Holy Church of Love Island on Facebook.

More on: Dating Love Island Reality TV
Suchismita Ghosh | Entertainment
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google
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