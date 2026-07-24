A guy crashed one of the MAFS Australia 2027 weddings and got loads of juicy insights

2 hours ago

A guy has crashed one of the MAFS Australia 2027 weddings, and the insights he got are great. Filming for the next season of the show is currently taking place, and the new videos have given us a look at some of the cast members.

TikToker Joshua Fox, who also makes the MAFS Funny podcast, has a habit of turning up at the weddings. Last year, he crashed the wedding of a couple who were then completely cut from the 2026 show.

Now, he’s posted a series of videos he’s taken from the set of an upcoming wedding. “I’m currently crashing a MAFS 2027 wedding tell me something funny to do,” he said in one clip. This showed a real close up of a new bride, appearing to get prepped and ready as she arrived for her big day.

It looks as though the wedding took place on a pier, as a further video was of Joshua literally floating through the sea with some binoculars, trying to get a close up. This is the kind of energy we need. “The producers won’t stop me,” he said. I really hope they don’t.

Joshua then filmed himself getting up close and personal once again, right in front of the bride. He joked that he’d watched the bride film her slow walk onto set, up to nine times.

He then spotted the groom, and it looks as though filming crews were doing all they could to get Joshua out the way. He was in the car park, trying to chat to the bridesmaids and get a glimpse of them, too.

Joshua famously likes to stir things up with the new cast members, asking them random questions that could throw them off. This year, he asked the bride if she knew her new man had once been on The Bachelorette. He was completely winding her up.

“So glad I could join them for their special day,” Joshua captioned the over one-minute video of himself on set.

Last year, when crashing the wedding of the couple who were later cut, Joshua cornered the groom and told him he’d overheard his bride saying bad things about him, which he obviously hadn’t.

Now I can’t wait for the show to be back!

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