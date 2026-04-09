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MAFS Australia 2026 couple cut from show

TikToker crashed the wedding of couple cut from MAFS to spill the footage the show tried to bury

A couple were completely edited out following allegations about the groom

Hayley Soen | Entertainment
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A TikToker crashed the wedding of a MAFS Australia 2026 couple who were cut out the show. Previously, it was said Channel Nine had tried to “bury” the footage, after the couple were edited out due to allegations that emerged about the groom.

Filming was “well underway” with couple Micah Lomu and Ankita Karungalekar when the decision was made to axe them from the experiment. It was then down to Channel Nine to completely erase the couple, and we’ve not seen anything from them at all.

Micah and Ankita filmed their wedding, honeymoon, and some early stages of the experiment before being removed. This was after damaging claims about groom Micah began circulating on TikTok.

It has been reported Micah was accused of being violent towards a former partner. The claims have been described by other publications as “violent sex crimes”. All of which he has denied. Producers of the show were tipped off about the allegations spreading.

Ankita has also spoken about the allegations, and said she was shocked the show decided to axe her and her groom because of “baseless” accusations. She said there were “no receipts of sexual assault or domestic violence.” She added: “We were floored that Channel Nine made such a huge decision based on TikTok videos without receipts.”

Channel Nine buried any footage they had, and reportedly told other cast members to act as though they’d never met the couple. But, a TikToker was at the wedding. Joshua Fox, who also makes the MAFS Funny podcast, has a habit of turning up at the weddings. But this one might be the best he’s ever captured.

@jshfx

Ankita and Micah were axed days after filming this in July when his ex made a series of claims against him to production. They both attended the bucks and hens nights but were carefully edited out. #mafs #mafsau

♬ original sound – Joshua Fox

“Ankita and Micah were axed days after filming this in July when his ex made a series of claims against him to production. They both attended the bucks and hens nights but were carefully edited out,” he said in the post.

In the video, you can see Ankita film her pieces to camera, where she spoke to producers about what she thought about Micah, on her wedding day.

Joshua then spotted Micah, and went up to speak to him. Micah was quickly hurried away by producers. Joshua tried to “stir up sh*t” by suggesting to Micah that he’d overheard Ankita say bad things about him, which she hadn’t.

He then spotted a producer stand on Ankita’s dress, and flowers on the set “falling apart”. Oh dear.

For all the latest MAFS news, scandals, gossip and updates – like The Holy Church of MAFS on Facebook

More on: Dating MAFS Reality TV
Hayley Soen | Entertainment
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