The MAFS Australia 2026 couple we’ll never see, as they were edited out of show for dark reason

A MAFS Australia 2026 couple were completely edited out of the show. There was a couple this year who tied the knot, but after chilling allegations came out against the groom, Channel Nine buried the footage and it will never make it to air.

Filming is said to have been “well underway” with couple Micah Lomu and Ankita Karungalekar when the decision was made to axe them from the process. It was then down to Channel Nine to completely erase the couple, and now the show looks as though they were never there.

Micah and Ankita filmed their wedding, honeymoon, and some early stages of the experiment before being removed. This was after damaging claims about groom Micah began circulating on TikTok.

It has been reported Micah was accused of being violent towards a former partner. The claims have been described by other publications as “violent sex crimes”. All of which, he has denied. Ankita said she received a DM herself from an account that described Micah as “manipulative” and a “cheater” but there were “no receipts of sexual assault or domestic violence.”

Micah told Daily Mail Australia: “It was an allegation that had no proof. They [Channel Nine] told me it was in my best interest to be dismissed from the show for my mental health.

“But by doing that, they practically gave validation that I’d done something wrong. There was no visual proof, no history of wrongdoing, nothing. I was painted as someone to be scared of. It felt like I was made a scapegoat.”

His bride Ankita has said she felt “blindsided” by the decision. She added: “We were shocked when Channel Nine said we couldn’t handle the backlash. That’s not their decision to make. We went through all the psychological checks, hundreds of pages of paperwork, background vetting – and passed everything. Suddenly, they decided we weren’t strong enough.”

It’s been reported producers of the show were tipped off about the allegations spreading on TikTok. The couple had spent three days honeymooning together, and were happy. They returned to Aus, ready to carry on filming, and were told they were no longer allowed to have any contact with one another. The rest of the cast were told to pretend they had never met them.

Only then was Micah called in to chat with producers, and told the reasoning behind what had happened. “I was shook. I cried for hours,” he told Daily Mail Australia.

“It was hard to ever think of myself like that, to be painted that way, when it goes against everything I am and everything my culture stands for. It was devastating. I come from a very female-dominant Polynesian family. To be accused of that was deeply disrespectful.”

Ankita also doesn’t believe the allegations, and said they came from a faceless burner account with “no proof”. She added: “We were floored that Channel Nine made such a huge decision based on TikTok videos without receipts.”

