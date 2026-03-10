2 hours ago

Cousin who films her brother’s OnlyFans videos reveals the horrid real reason she does it, including the s*x scenes.

Callum Brown, 20, from Grays, says he earns around £2,500 to £3,000 a month on OnlyFans. But after trying to film with strangers behind the camera, he decided he’d rather have someone he actually trusted doing the job, so he asked his cousin, Katie Smith, 25.

And yes, that does mean she films the explicit scenes too.

‘I was uncomfortable with the idea of a random person filming me’

Callum said the main reason his cousin ended up filming his content is because he couldn’t find anyone else who was willing to do it. “I needed a camera operator to film my videos, but I was uncomfortable with the idea of a random person filming me,” he explained.

His first attempt didn’t exactly help matters either. “My first scene was filmed by the partner of the guy I was in the scene with; it was so awkward.”

After that experience, he asked a few of his friends if they would help out. That didn’t exactly go to plan. “I asked a few of my friends to do it, but they all said no,” he said.

So after basically running out of options, he turned to family. As you do.

It started with normal photos before turning into filming s*x scenes

According to Callum, his cousin didn’t immediately jump into filming explicit content. At first she was just helping with promotional pictures. “She started off taking shots of me in my boxers for my Instagram, which I use for promotion,” he explained.

But as his OnlyFans grew, the role slowly changed. “Then she started filming solo videos of me, and in November 2025, she started filming proper s*x scenes for me.”

He added, “Having her film me was a bit nerve-wracking at first, but I thought my bits are already out there for the world to see, so I might as well give my cousin a job and help her out financially.”

Although the situation is pretty gross, Callum insists his cousin isn’t phased by it. “Katie isn’t bothered whatsoever by the filming, she’s less shy than me,” he said.

Katie added, “Filming s*x scenes for him doesn’t really bother me, I just sit there and make sure the camera is in the right position, and then just scroll on my phone, but I’m not fazed by anything I see.”

Well, that makes it better.

