male Olympic athletes OnlyFans

Too hot to handle: These super fit male Olympic athletes are seriously thriving on OnlyFans

They have also won multiple medals

Suchismita Ghosh

So, it’s not just the winter lot making money, but loads of male Olympic athletes have also realised that medals are great, but a steady monthly income from OnlyFans is also great.

Some are retired, some are still chasing Olympic dreams, and some are just basically enjoying showing off the results of years of elite training. So, here are the Olympic male athletes who’ve taken their talents to OnlyFans.

Robbie Manson

Two-time Olympic rower Robbie Manson joined OnlyFans back in 2024, and he’s been very open about why. The out gay athlete has said he actually makes double on the platform compared to what he earns as an athlete.

So, it’s a no-brainer. Years of training have given him the physique, and now he’s monetising it. He still has a strong sporting identity, but OnlyFans has become a serious income stream alongside it.

Mathew Mitcham

Retired Australian diver Mathew Mitcham made history at the 2008 Olympics as the first openly gay man to win an Olympic gold medal.

He launched his OnlyFans in 2023, long after retiring from competitive diving. So for him, it’s less about funding training and more about building something new post-sport.

Matty Lee

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Matty Lee MBE (@mattydiver)

Matty Lee won Olympic gold at the Tokyo 2020 Games alongside Tom Daley. He later retired from diving in 2024 after struggling with a spinal injury.

He joined OnlyFans the same year. And he’s made it clear it’s safe-for-work content, so think more speedos than anything explicit. For Matty, it’s basically about staying connected with supporters while figuring out life after elite sport.

Jack Laugher

Another British diver, Jack Laugher, won Olympic gold back in 2016 and is still aiming for future Games.

Because he’s still got Olympic ambitions, his OnlyFans stays on the safe-for-work side too. He’s been upfront about that. It’s more about controlled content, speedos, training shots, behind-the-scenes bits, rather than anything explicit.

Daniel Goodfellow

Daniel Goodfellow won Olympic bronze in Rio 2016. He started his OnlyFans in 2023 and later retired from diving in 2025.

He describes his content as “fun and exclusive”, which is actually quite vague, but clearly it’s working. Like a few of the others, it’s been a way to extend his profile beyond competition and build something that isn’t dependent on medals.

Robeisy Ramirez

Cuban boxer Robeisy Ramirez is a two-time Olympic gold medallist, winning in both 2012 and 2016. He later became a professional world champion.

He hasn’t fought since 2024 but remains active on OnlyFans. So while he might not be stepping into the ring right now, he’s still keeping fans engaged, just in a different way.

Bart Swings

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Team Belgium (@teambelgium)

Speed skater Bart Swings made history in 2022 by winning Belgium’s first Winter Olympic gold medal in 74 years.

He’s aiming for more medals at Milano Cortina 2026, but he’s also on OnlyFans. His content is more behind-the-scenes and athlete-focused rather than anything over the top.

