Here are all the winter Olympic stars who are making the most money on OnlyFans right now

Okay, so winter sports might be all about speed, ice, and big medals, but some of these Olympic stars are proving they’re fast at something else too: Making cash on OnlyFans. So, from bobsled tracks to the ice rink, let’s meet the winter Olympic athletes who are smashing it on OnlyFans.

Lisa Buckwitz

Lisa is basically living the dream. She won gold in 2018 in PyeongChang and is now gearing up for the 2026 winter Games in Italy. And she’s funding her Olympic campaign through OnlyFans.

She joined in 2024 and offers subscriptions ranging from €59 for three months to almost €195 for a year. Lisa said it’s all about sharing “the grit, the goals, and everything in between”, so people can see what it really takes to push limits at the top level.

Alysha Newman

Alysha went viral at the 2024 Paris Olympics after twerking in celebration of her bronze medal, and she’s since taken her fame to OnlyFans. She’s using the platform to control her own image and balance life as both a model and a sportswoman.

She told reporters that she wanted to manage how she was sexualised, saying, “If I showed up in full leggings and a sports bra that covered my stomach, people would still sexualise me. OnlyFans lets me be in charge of that.” While she’s currently under a provisional suspension for anti-doping whereabouts issues, her OnlyFans hustle has helped her fund training and maintain independence.

Bart Swings

Bart made history by winning Belgium’s first winter Olympic gold in 74 years at the 2022 Games. And now, he’s back for Milano Cortina 2026. But off the ice, Bart keeps his viewers entertained on OnlyFans.

It’s mostly behind-the-scenes stuff and content for those who love following an elite speed skater up close.

Alexandra Ianculescu

Alexandra competed at the 2018 winter Olympics for Romania and later moved to the Netherlands. Training and living costs were tough, especially during COVID, so she jumped on OnlyFans, and it changed everything.

She’s in the top 0.06 per cent of creators on the platform, which has allowed her to train fully, rehab from injuries, and even mentor other athletes who want to start on OnlyFans. She’s now commentating at the 2026 Games and also chasing her dream of competing in track cycling at the 2028 Olympics.

Elise Christie

Elise retired in 2021 after three winter Olympics and loads of world and European titles. Life after skating wasn’t easy for her. She battled homelessness, alcoholism, and self-harm. But she said that OnlyFans has given her a fresh start.

She shares racy content online, including some photos in her old Team GB kit. People can subscribe for £7 a month, and it’s been a big help financially while she builds a new life as a mum and content creator.

