OnlyFans twins videos

These filthy videos of the identical twins who do OnlyFans together are actually too much

You've been warned

Suchismita Ghosh | Trends

The Maddison twins, April and Amelia, have never exactly been subtle about how close they are. The identical twins from Australia run an OnlyFans account together, and while they insist they have boundaries, a lot of their videos are, well, gross.

The OnlyFans twins are very active on Instagram and post content almost every day. They have previously revealed that they do OnlyFans together despite being sisters because a lot of people have “a twin fetish” and they are “unique in that way and stand out”. So, these are some of the videos the OnlyFans twins post to “stand out”.

They lean hard into the twin thing

So first things first, being identical twins isn’t just a coincidence here. It’s the entire brand. Loads of their videos centre around how similar they look and how physically close they are, with matching outfits, mirrored poses, and constant touching that’s clearly meant to make people stare.

They’ve said before that people are “curious” about twins, and they are absolutely feeding that curiosity.

Some videos cross into ‘this feels wrong’ territory

There are clips where they’re tugging at each other’s clothes, adjusting straps for each other, or filming extremely intimate-looking shots while lying in the same bed or standing in the same room.

Nothing outright happens, and they’re very clear about that, but the suggestion is doing a lot of heavy lifting. It’s all framed in a way that might make you uncomfortable, even if nothing technically crosses a line.

Basically, it’s the implication that’s doing the damage.

They love hinting without ever confirming anything

A big part of their content relies on teasing scenarios that sound a lot worse than they actually are.

There are plenty of videos that heavily suggest shared situations, joint fantasies, or “what if” moments, while carefully stopping short of saying anything outright.

It’s a classic case of we didn’t say it, but we definitely wanted you to think it.

They insist there are boundaries. The twins have repeatedly said they don’t cross certain lines and don’t do anything sexual with each other. They’ve talked about consent, respect, and never pushing each other into anything they’re not comfortable with.

Still, the visual closeness alone is enough to make it all feel a bit too much.

They keep hinting at sharing a boyfriend

They also suggest sharing the same man, a lot. There are loads of videos where they joke about having one boyfriend between them, tease “group” dynamics, or openly talk about how dating separately never worked for them.

They’ve even spoken publicly about wanting to live as a “throuple”, which suddenly makes all those suggestive clips feel a bit less like jokes and a bit more like soft-launching the idea.

And as long as people keep clicking, the Maddison twins don’t seem likely to tone it down anytime soon.

