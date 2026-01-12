Oh god no: Identical twins reveal the unhinged reason they do OnlyFans together, and it’s a lot

2 hours ago

There are all sorts of unlikely duos popping up on OnlyFans recently, including identical twins Amelia and April Maddison, who have opened up about the reason they decided to make spicy content together, and why they don’t care what anyone else thinks.

The 21-year-old twins from Australia have gone viral for their racy “twin fantasy” content. While some people find it strange, the sisters say the experience has actually strengthened their bond.

So, why did the twins decide to do OnlyFans together?

Speaking to the Daily Star, Amelia and April explained that their decision wasn’t about shocking people, it was about working together and embracing their unique connection.

“A lot of people have a twin fetish apparently!” the sisters explained. “Identical twins are really rare and there aren’t many on OnlyFans so we are unique in that way and stand out. People are really curious about what we do.”

At first, Amelia and April only started making content to promote their work as strippers. However, things quickly took off, and they realised there was huge interest in their twin dynamic.

“Working together has made us closer than ever,” they said. “We have learned to be really respectful of each others boundaries, never push each other to do something we don’t want to do and just be more in tune with each other.”

They also said that people who judge them often don’t understand what it’s like to have an identical twin.

“People probably think it’s weird,” they admitted, adding that people “don’t understand the closeness” that comes with being a twin.

Money is not the main reason

The twins have reportedly earned millions through OnlyFans. This allowed them to move out, buy cars and plan to buy a house together. But they insist money was never the main motivation.

Even though they’ve faced backlash, including criticism from extended family, Amelia and April say quitting has never crossed their minds.

“We aren’t hurting anyone by doing this, and we aren’t doing anything illegal,” they said. “We don’t have sex with each other or anything like that.”

In the end, the OnlyFans twins say they’re focused on their happiness and the life they’ve built together, not public opinion.

“We don’t care about anyone else’s opinions,” they added. “We are happy and have an amazing life, so the negativity just doesn’t matter to us.”

