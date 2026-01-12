The Tab

She’s doing it again, so here are Bonnie Blue’s full plans for her next 1,000+ man challenge

It’s this weekend

Hayley Soen | Trends

Bonnie Blue plans to outdo her previously brand-defining 1,000 men in 12 hours challenge. She revealed last week that doing the stunt once just simply wasn’t enough, so to mark its one year anniversary she wants to do the same… but bigger. Brace yourselves.

In January last year, Bonnie Blue did the biggest extreme OnlyFans challenge (at the time) we’d ever seen. The event took place in a boujie mansion in central London, and saw men queuing around staircases to sleep with Bonnie. All of it was filmed, and we watched on in shock.

Now, Bonnie has revealed plans to do it all again. “I didn’t come this far to suddenly behave,” Bonnie told The Tab. “People expect big numbers from me, and I’m not about to disappoint.”

Bonnie Blue is planning a bigger than before 1,000+ man challenge with a twist

Bonnie has said this stunt will be “bigger and bolder” than the one that came before. Think bigger numbers, and even more gross twists.

In an Instagram video, Bonnie explained that last year she did 1,057 men in “two holes” and added: “This year, to celebrate the one year anniversary I’m using three holes and going for 24-hours. Can you imagine the damage on my body? I wonder if I’m going to be able to walk out of it.”

Explaining this bold choice further, Bonnie told The Tab: “I’m always trying something new. This time I’ll be using an extra hole I’ve never used before. Blokes can get involved by using the hashtag Bonnie Back Blowout and telling me why they should take part.”

It will take place on the 17th

Bonnie Blue

Picture provided

The event will take place on January 17th, and this time will run for a full 24-hours. “This isn’t a quick thing,” she said. “We’re talking a full 24 hours. Day and night. I want to see just how far I can push myself.” Bonnie has confirmed it will be taking place in London again.

During last year’s challenge, Bonnie slept with 1,057 men in 12 hours. It was initially going to be 1,000, but 57 more were waiting in the queue and she didn’t want to let them down. Honourable, as ever. This time it will be double the duration, and the number of men will be higher, too.

Bonnie is inviting former prisoners to join her, naturally

Nothing is off limits, it would seem, as Bonnie has said she wants ex prisoners to get involved. “Prisoners, you’ve served your time, and now it’s time to serve me your inches,” she said in a post. “Saturday the 17th of January in London, I want to pleasure you in more ways than one. I don’t care if you wear an ankle monitor, in fact I think it’s kind of hot.”

Former prisoner or not, you can sign up to take part. Bonnie has launched a website for the event, where you can apply to take part, or just keep up with the latest. It’s here.

Liverpool student fundraising for cancer treatment after friend spots symptoms on FaceTime

Michaela Roper

23-year-old Alex Warwick suffered a stroke while ordering a takeaway last year

identical twins reason OnlyFans together

Oh god no: Identical twins reveal the unhinged reason they do OnlyFans together, and it’s a lot

Suchismita Ghosh

‘People don’t understand the closeness’

stranger things cast millie bobby brown joe keery etc

What the Stranger Things stars were actually like on set, according to a crew member

Claudia Cox

Millie Bobby Brown ‘was super nice’ and Joe Keery ‘wanted space’

Ranking the seven worst queues on Lancaster University’s campus

Erin Malik

Petition to change the phrase ‘we’re all in the same boat’ to ‘we’re all in the same queue’

This Love Island All Stars rap freestyle for TikTok was so cringe they’ve already deleted it

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

Don’t worry, I’ve got evidence

Hailey Bieber accidentally ‘reposts’ brutal TikTok calling relationship with Justin ‘abusive’

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

She’s now denying it ever happened

People We Meet on Vacation book sex scenes changed

People We Meet on Vacation author reveals real reason X-rated book scenes were changed in film

Suchismita Ghosh

She also teased a steamier director’s cut

OnlyFans

It gets worse: There’s another set of gay OnlyFans twins, and they’re somehow even raunchier

Kieran Galpin

The twins are famous for their ‘big tools’, but they aren’t builders

The wild reason ancient statues always have tiny p*nises, because I bet you’ve wondered

Ellissa Bain

I hate to admit it

the traitors season four cast and then linda looking all surprised

Er, did past contestant Linda drop a major spoiler for the next episode of The Traitors?!

Claudia Cox

I’m now panicking Rachel’s days could be numbered

