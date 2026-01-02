Men, his mum and Bonnie Blue: All the grossly wild details Beavo has shared about his OnlyFans

1 hour ago

Beavo is an OnlyFans sensation. So is his mother. I’ll let that sink in for a second. Welcome to 2026.

Beavo, real name Brandon Beavis, has been on the scene for years now. He started out making eating videos on TikTok, and then his content sort of adapted to be a bit of anything. Now he’s had collabs with Bonnie Blue, and is showing up all over the place. It would seem his latest venture, alongside his mother nonetheless, is OnlyFans. Naturally.

So, here’s what’s going on and where it all started. Get ready!

Beavo worked with Bonnie Blue during her famous 1,000 guys in a day stunt

Bonnie Blue and Beavo first went for dinner in Nando’s in September 2024, and he had her saying all of his famous catchphrases. “Dinnah” was on there, and of course as was “you know the rules.”

They then started popping up in more and more of each other’s videos, including Bonnie going round to his place for a Chinese takeaway. “Are we thinking that Beavo and Bonnie totally…..you know…after this?,” one person in the comments said. Beavo then starting doing “X rated Dinnah” as a series, so we probably should have all seen the signs with where it was heading.

Beavo then attended Bonnie’s famous 1,000 men in 12 hours event, and interviewed her as the men queued.

Then it was revealed Beavo slept with Bonnie Blue, and she rated him

Not long later, it was confirmed Bonnie Blue and Beavo had slept together. This ~huge~ news came out because quite bluntly, Bonnie Blue shared what Beavo was like in bed. The video is available on the relevant sites, but according to Twitter, it’s also on the *adult* Hub.

“So you’ve all probably seen Beavo in my queue most recently. I’m gonna rate him a good seven out of ten,” she said in a TikTok. She added in her caption: “Seven out of ten for Beavo, if he comes again it might be higher.”

Beavo then shared what Bonnie Blue is like in bed

After her rating, Beavo then rated Bonnie back. In another video, whilst walking down the street with a friend, someone asked him: “Does Bonnie Blue give good he*d?” He replied: “It was alright, it wasn’t that bad.”

Beavo has also talked about his Bonnie Blue collab, in regards to the shocking amount of money he made from it on OnlyFans. In one clip, he showed the camera his OF earnings from that video, which showed he’d pocketed £8,374.

He posted in bed with another male creator, just to enrage people

Of course, most of the OnlyFans creators post things to make us angry. Bonnie Blue posts rage bait daily. Beavo posted a picture of himself in bed with Luke Bennet, but in a later video said: “Of course I didn’t sh*g Luke Bennet. It was rage bait.”

Now, Beavo is supporting his mum being on OnlyFans

In November, because the world obviously needed it, Beavo set his mum up on OnlyFans. “People might think it’s crazy putting my mum on Spicy, but doing what I need to secure her future is the right move, and I stand by it,” he said at the time.

In a video posted on December 10th, Beavo revealed that his mother had banked a huge “four bag” in just a few days. Yes, that’s £4k.

Beavo’s sister isn’t as supportive of the idea. She’s kicked off big time. When Beavo highlighted how lucrative OnlyFans can be, his sister Minnie responded: “What do you mean she wants to make a bit of money? You can make money elsewhere. She has a job; she doesn’t need to get on OnlyFans.”

Speaking of her brother and mother, she also said: “Yes, you’ve been disowned, and so has THAT woman that decided to do that.” Yikes.

