The Tab
Beavo on OnlyFans

Men, his mum and Bonnie Blue: All the grossly wild details Beavo has shared about his OnlyFans

There’s no world where I pictured this would be a thing

Hayley Soen | Trends

Beavo is an OnlyFans sensation. So is his mother. I’ll let that sink in for a second. Welcome to 2026.

Beavo, real name Brandon Beavis, has been on the scene for years now. He started out making eating videos on TikTok, and then his content sort of adapted to be a bit of anything. Now he’s had collabs with Bonnie Blue, and is showing up all over the place. It would seem his latest venture, alongside his mother nonetheless, is OnlyFans. Naturally.

So, here’s what’s going on and where it all started. Get ready!

Beavo worked with Bonnie Blue during her famous 1,000 guys in a day stunt

@beavo

Nandos with @bonnie_blue_xox #beavo #turkey

♬ original sound – BEAVO

Bonnie Blue and Beavo first went for dinner in Nando’s in September 2024, and he had her saying all of his famous catchphrases. “Dinnah” was on there, and of course as was “you know the rules.”

They then started popping up in more and more of each other’s videos, including Bonnie going round to his place for a Chinese takeaway. “Are we thinking that Beavo and Bonnie totally…..you know…after this?,” one person in the comments said. Beavo then starting doing “X rated Dinnah” as a series, so we probably should have all seen the signs with where it was heading.

Beavo then attended Bonnie’s famous 1,000 men in 12 hours event, and interviewed her as the men queued.

Then it was revealed Beavo slept with Bonnie Blue, and she rated him

Not long later, it was confirmed Bonnie Blue and Beavo had slept together. This ~huge~ news came out because quite bluntly, Bonnie Blue shared what Beavo was like in bed. The video is available on the relevant sites, but according to Twitter, it’s also on the *adult* Hub.

Most Read

OnlyFans father and son duo

Father who does OnlyFans with his son explains why they do it, and it honestly just gets worse

BEavo's mum

Sorry in advance: Here are all the unhinged pics and clips of Beavo’s mum on OnlyFans

Chappell Roan

‘F**king loser’: One of the Stranger Things cast just dragged Chappell Roan, and people are angry

“So you’ve all probably seen Beavo in my queue most recently. I’m gonna rate him a good seven out of ten,” she said in a TikTok. She added in her caption: “Seven out of ten for Beavo, if he comes again it might be higher.”

Beavo and OnlyFans creator Bonnie Blue

via Instagram

Beavo then shared what Bonnie Blue is like in bed

After her rating, Beavo then rated Bonnie back. In another video, whilst walking down the street with a friend, someone asked him: “Does Bonnie Blue give good he*d?” He replied: “It was alright, it wasn’t that bad.”

Beavo has also talked about his Bonnie Blue collab, in regards to the shocking amount of money he made from it on OnlyFans. In one clip, he showed the camera his OF earnings from that video, which showed he’d pocketed £8,374.

He posted in bed with another male creator, just to enrage people

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Brandon Beavis (@beavo)

Of course, most of the OnlyFans creators post things to make us angry. Bonnie Blue posts rage bait daily. Beavo posted a picture of himself in bed with Luke Bennet, but in a later video said: “Of course I didn’t sh*g Luke Bennet. It was rage bait.”

Now, Beavo is supporting his mum being on OnlyFans

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Brandon Beavis (@beavo)

In November, because the world obviously needed it, Beavo set his mum up on OnlyFans. “People might think it’s crazy putting my mum on Spicy, but doing what I need to secure her future is the right move, and I stand by it,” he said at the time.

In a video posted on December 10th, Beavo revealed that his mother had banked a huge “four bag” in just a few days. Yes, that’s £4k.

Beavo’s sister isn’t as supportive of the idea. She’s kicked off big time. When Beavo highlighted how lucrative OnlyFans can be, his sister Minnie responded: “What do you mean she wants to make a bit of money? You can make money elsewhere. She has a job; she doesn’t need to get on OnlyFans.”

Speaking of her brother and mother, she also said: “Yes, you’ve been disowned, and so has THAT woman that decided to do that.” Yikes.

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook

More on: Bonnie Blue OnlyFans Viral
Hayley Soen | Trends
RECOMMENDED READ

This hilarious ‘touch grass’ rug is for the guys and girlies who haven’t been outside since June

It's giving 'I've got my life together and what'

EXTRA

Read Next

OnlyFans son with his dad

There’s another son making OnlyFans content with his dad, so we asked him simply: Why?

Beavo

‘You’re disowned’: Beavo’s mum takes OnlyFans filth too far as daughter issues scathing response

BEavo's mum

Sorry in advance: Here are all the unhinged pics and clips of Beavo’s mum on OnlyFans

Latest

Meet North West’s friend group of super rich 12-year-olds she’s always making TikToks with

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

I’m jealous of their life tbh

lily phillips and some challenges

Lily Phillips ranks her most viral OnlyFans challenges by how hard they actually were

Claudia Cox

Featuring some overly detailed analysis

Harlan Coben Run Away cult ending

Harlan Coben reveals the real reason Run Away had to be about a cult and its haunting ending

Suchismita Ghosh

He also shared the one secret that’ll haunt Simon and Paige forever

Jake Herbert

Brace yourself: Here’s the extreme OnlyFans content this shameless son makes with his real dad

Kieran Galpin

Let’s get specific

Explained: Here’s what ‘365’ buttons actually means all over TikTok

Esther Knowles

It all kicked off from one person’s TikTok comment

Need more Millie? Here’s exactly what happens next in The Housemaid trilogy

Hebe Hancock

In case you HAVE to know

Beavo on OnlyFans

Men, his mum and Bonnie Blue: All the grossly wild details Beavo has shared about his OnlyFans

Hayley Soen

There’s no world where I pictured this would be a thing

Inside Jodi Hildebrandt’s $5 million home where Franke kids were abused in Evil Influencer

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

It has 20 rooms

The total run time of Stranger Things season five has an emotional secret meaning

Ellissa Bain

I’m crying

Stranger Things theories better ending

Forget the finale — these Stranger Things theories were far more satisfying than what we saw

Suchismita Ghosh

Anything would’ve been better than that two-minute fight

Meet North West’s friend group of super rich 12-year-olds she’s always making TikToks with

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

I’m jealous of their life tbh

lily phillips and some challenges

Lily Phillips ranks her most viral OnlyFans challenges by how hard they actually were

Claudia Cox

Featuring some overly detailed analysis

Harlan Coben Run Away cult ending

Harlan Coben reveals the real reason Run Away had to be about a cult and its haunting ending

Suchismita Ghosh

He also shared the one secret that’ll haunt Simon and Paige forever

Jake Herbert

Brace yourself: Here’s the extreme OnlyFans content this shameless son makes with his real dad

Kieran Galpin

Let’s get specific

Explained: Here’s what ‘365’ buttons actually means all over TikTok

Esther Knowles

It all kicked off from one person’s TikTok comment

Need more Millie? Here’s exactly what happens next in The Housemaid trilogy

Hebe Hancock

In case you HAVE to know

Beavo on OnlyFans

Men, his mum and Bonnie Blue: All the grossly wild details Beavo has shared about his OnlyFans

Hayley Soen

There’s no world where I pictured this would be a thing

Inside Jodi Hildebrandt’s $5 million home where Franke kids were abused in Evil Influencer

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

It has 20 rooms

The total run time of Stranger Things season five has an emotional secret meaning

Ellissa Bain

I’m crying

Stranger Things theories better ending

Forget the finale — these Stranger Things theories were far more satisfying than what we saw

Suchismita Ghosh

Anything would’ve been better than that two-minute fight