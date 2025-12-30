The Tab
BEavo's mum

Sorry in advance: Here are all the unhinged pics and clips of Beavo’s mum on OnlyFans

Bonnie Blue collab incoming

Kieran Galpin | Trends

2026 is fast approaching, but we’ve got time for one last jarring OnlyFans story: Beavo’s mum and her foray into the x-rated world of OnlyFans.

Beavo has long been associated with OnlyFans, in part due to his x-rated video with Bonnie Blue. The two had a friendship even before that, but they haven’t spent much time together since. It might have something to do with both of them rating one another seven out of ten.

At the end of November, Beavo’s mum, Rita Alson, signed up to OnlyFans with full support from her dinnah-loving son. She’s been working on there nonstop ever since, even creating a TikTok and an Instagram with an infamous “link in bio.”

“My mum’s smashed it on OF, though,” Beavo said this week, revealing that she’d banked a whopping £4k. “Mum’s making bank.”

While I can’t give you a look inside the $11 spicy page, which currently has 21 posts, Rita has been marketing the hell out of it. Here are the pics and videos, and again, I’m very sorry.

They did a collab post to usher in Rita’s OnlyFans era

Captioning this post, Beavo wrote: “People might think it’s crazy putting my mum on Spicy, but doing what I need to secure her future is the right move and I stand by it!”

Her own announcement was filmed in the salon

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Rita Alson (@rita.alson.uk)

Getting touched up before her big debut on OnlyFans, Beavo’s mum said “hello boys” as she urged people to go to her story. Those two words will now haunt my dreams.

She said she made ‘loads’ of money

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Brandon Beavis (@beavo)

In this video, which seemed to be Beavo and his mum’s weekly meetup, Rita said that she’d made “loads” of money on OnlyFans.

“Big up to the mother, big up to being a rich b*tch,” Beavo said as his mum winked at the camera.

She did a sensual video… with wrapping paper??

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Rita Alson (@rita.alson.uk)

Popping out to the car to get some wrapping paper, Rita put on her best sensual voice as she explained her very mundane evening. Jarring does not begin to describe it – am I missing an innuendo?

She’s doing Bonnie Blue-style spotted videos

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Rita Alson (@rita.alson.uk)

Bonnie Blue posts these videos where she pretends she’s not the one posting them. Rita is now doing it too, chronicling her dates with another content creator called Simple Simon.

She’s also got TikTok now

@rita.alson

♬ Hustlin’ – Rick Ross

Success on OnlyFans all boils down to a good marketing strategy, so Beavo’s mum has also got a TikTok. It’s very mum core, but that’s not massively surprising.

She also has a Twitter now, but I outright refuse to click on that.

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook

Featured image credit: Rita Alson/Instagram

More on: Bonnie Blue OnlyFans Viral
Kieran Galpin | Trends
RECOMMENDED READ

This hilarious ‘touch grass’ rug is for the guys and girlies who haven’t been outside since June

It's giving 'I've got my life together and what'

EXTRA

Read Next

KingJax

This OnlyFans himbo did unspeakable things to a Christmas tree, and now it’s a dirty viral trend

beavo

Beavo’s mum creates OnlyFans after son’s Bonnie Blue collab, and the content is traumatic

Bonnie Blue challenge stunt

She’ll never stop! Bonnie Blue is already sharing behind the scenes from a new vile group stunt

Latest
lily phillips the onlyfans content creator weird requests

Lily Phillips details the ‘way too weird’ OnlyFans requests she refuses to film

Claudia Cox

She wouldn’t touch some very common genres of adult content

The most delusional New Year’s resolutions Cardiff students have ever made

Niina Tumber

New year, new me. But is it really?

Travis Barker gifts daughter Alabama dozens of ‘creepy’ lingerie sets for Christmas

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

She showed off the whole box in a TikTok haul

Stranger Things 5 plot hole Will spy

This massive Stranger Things season five plot hole makes no sense if you remember Will is a spy

Suchismita Ghosh

It seems like the writers have given up on the story

Stranger Things’ ‘M cave’ is REAL, and this guy is still missing after it made his body ‘vibrate’

Kieran Galpin

The disappearance of Kenny Veach is as terrifying as it is captivating

The real reason police say they can’t help homeless Ned’s Declassified actor Tylor Chase

Hebe Hancock

It’s super sad

Exams and essay writing should be replaced, says Birmingham business school report

Cassandra Fong

The report is part of a decolonisation initiative by leading academics

Here’s how to make your own AI New Year photos to welcome 2026, and the best prompts

Ellissa Bain

It’s so easy

New Year’s Eve traditions TikTok

People on TikTok are planning to try these eight unusual New Year’s Eve traditions this year

Suchismita Ghosh

Smashing plates sounds fun

Mum of Liverpool student jailed over ‘single line of cocaine’ speaks out about her daughter’s release

Esther Knowles

Mia O’Brien was allowed to return home from Dubai prison in time for Christmas

lily phillips the onlyfans content creator weird requests

Lily Phillips details the ‘way too weird’ OnlyFans requests she refuses to film

Claudia Cox

She wouldn’t touch some very common genres of adult content

The most delusional New Year’s resolutions Cardiff students have ever made

Niina Tumber

New year, new me. But is it really?

Travis Barker gifts daughter Alabama dozens of ‘creepy’ lingerie sets for Christmas

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

She showed off the whole box in a TikTok haul

Stranger Things 5 plot hole Will spy

This massive Stranger Things season five plot hole makes no sense if you remember Will is a spy

Suchismita Ghosh

It seems like the writers have given up on the story

Stranger Things’ ‘M cave’ is REAL, and this guy is still missing after it made his body ‘vibrate’

Kieran Galpin

The disappearance of Kenny Veach is as terrifying as it is captivating

The real reason police say they can’t help homeless Ned’s Declassified actor Tylor Chase

Hebe Hancock

It’s super sad

Exams and essay writing should be replaced, says Birmingham business school report

Cassandra Fong

The report is part of a decolonisation initiative by leading academics

Here’s how to make your own AI New Year photos to welcome 2026, and the best prompts

Ellissa Bain

It’s so easy

New Year’s Eve traditions TikTok

People on TikTok are planning to try these eight unusual New Year’s Eve traditions this year

Suchismita Ghosh

Smashing plates sounds fun

Mum of Liverpool student jailed over ‘single line of cocaine’ speaks out about her daughter’s release

Esther Knowles

Mia O’Brien was allowed to return home from Dubai prison in time for Christmas