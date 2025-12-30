Sorry in advance: Here are all the unhinged pics and clips of Beavo’s mum on OnlyFans

48 mins ago

2026 is fast approaching, but we’ve got time for one last jarring OnlyFans story: Beavo’s mum and her foray into the x-rated world of OnlyFans.

Beavo has long been associated with OnlyFans, in part due to his x-rated video with Bonnie Blue. The two had a friendship even before that, but they haven’t spent much time together since. It might have something to do with both of them rating one another seven out of ten.

At the end of November, Beavo’s mum, Rita Alson, signed up to OnlyFans with full support from her dinnah-loving son. She’s been working on there nonstop ever since, even creating a TikTok and an Instagram with an infamous “link in bio.”

“My mum’s smashed it on OF, though,” Beavo said this week, revealing that she’d banked a whopping £4k. “Mum’s making bank.”

While I can’t give you a look inside the $11 spicy page, which currently has 21 posts, Rita has been marketing the hell out of it. Here are the pics and videos, and again, I’m very sorry.

They did a collab post to usher in Rita’s OnlyFans era

Captioning this post, Beavo wrote: “People might think it’s crazy putting my mum on Spicy, but doing what I need to secure her future is the right move and I stand by it!”

Her own announcement was filmed in the salon

Getting touched up before her big debut on OnlyFans, Beavo’s mum said “hello boys” as she urged people to go to her story. Those two words will now haunt my dreams.

She said she made ‘loads’ of money

In this video, which seemed to be Beavo and his mum’s weekly meetup, Rita said that she’d made “loads” of money on OnlyFans.

“Big up to the mother, big up to being a rich b*tch,” Beavo said as his mum winked at the camera.

She did a sensual video… with wrapping paper??

Popping out to the car to get some wrapping paper, Rita put on her best sensual voice as she explained her very mundane evening. Jarring does not begin to describe it – am I missing an innuendo?

She’s doing Bonnie Blue-style spotted videos

Bonnie Blue posts these videos where she pretends she’s not the one posting them. Rita is now doing it too, chronicling her dates with another content creator called Simple Simon.

She’s also got TikTok now

Success on OnlyFans all boils down to a good marketing strategy, so Beavo’s mum has also got a TikTok. It’s very mum core, but that’s not massively surprising.

She also has a Twitter now, but I outright refuse to click on that.

