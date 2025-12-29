This OnlyFans himbo did unspeakable things to a Christmas tree, and now it’s a dirty viral trend

1 hour ago

OnlyFans model KingJax has gone viral once again, this time for doing the deed with a literal Christmas tree. It takes the festive spirit to a whole new level.

Success in the OnlyFans scene all boils down to one thing: Going viral. Some, like Bonnie Blue, do this with outlandish stunts and divisive statements, but others rely on good old-fashioned viral videos. We saw it recently with the OnlyFans twunk and his Wicked saga.

KingJax is no stranger to viral moments, something we’ll get onto later, but his new video had a festive twist to it. Sitting back on his bed with everything on show, Jax used a literal Christmas tree as a Fleshlight – baubels and everything.

“Wow, I love Christmas,” he captioned the post, which has already racked up 1.4 million views.

Eu não tô acreditando nisso… ☠️☠️☠️☠️☠️☠️ pic.twitter.com/4r5h6thxa2 — Maycon Apollo (@mayconapollo) December 25, 2025

Screenshots of his video have been shared far and wide, each post racking up just as many views. On his SFW page, KingJax joked that he hoped “nothing bad happens to this Christmas tree.”

Responding, one person wrote: “He and Whitexican [Wicked twunk] occupy the same space of pornographic performance art.”

“Behave! Gay people are doing the most this holiday season,” another said.

Someone else wrote: “HE HAS TO BE STOPPED.”

Gee I hope nothing bad happens to this Christmas tree pic.twitter.com/FQKvS52I9m — Jaximus (@kingJaximus_) December 26, 2025

Abject filth aside, you’ve got to give KingJax points for consistency. You see, this is not the first time he’s popped jingle balls into objects you wouldn’t usually associate with x-rated content.

KingJax’s Christmas tree is only the tip of one filthy iceberg

The Christmas tree video might be KingJax’s raison d’être, but it’s actually the latest in a long line of x-rated videos.

It all began in 2024, with the release of Dune: Part Two. Cinemas released popcorn buckets of the sandworms from the film, and let’s just say the mouth – complete with latex teeth – formed the perfect opening for a certain appendage. KingJax’s video amassed nearly 30 million views, but he didn’t stop there.

KingJax has since found enjoyment in pumpkins, a whole birthday cake, a skeleton, a labubu, and a Minion. What will 2026 bring? I’m sure it will be as horrifying as it is viral.

