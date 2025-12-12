The Tab
Whiteexican

His filthy Wicked series has ended, but the OnlyFans twunk’s new videos are even raunchier

He’s switched the green paint for a new costume

Kieran Galpin | Trends

OnlyFans model Whitexican went super viral for his x-rated rendition of Wicked’s Defying Gravity, but now he’s keeping up with his love of cosplay for an even raunchier set of videos.

On November 27, shortly after the release of Wicked: For Good, Whitexican donned what I can only assume was a lot of green body paint. With his ankles hoisted in the air, showing literally everything, he surprisingly belted the notoriously difficult song with perfect pitch. To prove it wasn’t a fluke, he then made four other videos which showed him in various positions whilst singing the various lines from the film. Replacing “together we’re unlimited” with “my booty is unlimited” was a stroke of genius.

The viral videos were obviously marketing for his OnlyFans, where he’s currently got 321 videos, 466 pictures, and 520 text posts for the price of $15 a month. It’s all in a day’s work for the OF lad, so he’s since moved on to other methods of getting his name – and other things – out there.

Bye bye Wicked, hello Whitexican’s furry era?

Since hanging up his witches’ hat, Whitexican has moved on to continue with his apparent love of dressing up. This time, he seems to have purchased aspects of a bright orange furry suit, specifically, the ears and paws. To really round off the lewk, he dyed his hair Sharon Osbourne red.

Credit: Whitexican

Credit: Whitexican

“I’ll bark for money idgaf. I got no shame, no dignity,” he wrote in the caption of one video, which showed him dressed up in his fox garb in a similar position as his first Wicked video.

The second video in the series was the classic bent-over position, but he soon returned to his roots for video number three.

“It’s Fox season. Who’s tryna hunt me down and shoot at me?” he wrote in the caption of that x-rated clip.

The barking theme has been consistent in these videos, but he did eventually realise that foxes don’t actually bark.

Credit: Whitexican

Credit: Whitexican

“I was barking cuz I thought foxes barked. I’m really dumb, asl bro,” he captioned that video.

These new videos have not gone as viral, but they’ve still been racking up a considerable amount of views. The first recieved 344k views, followed by 122k, 77k, and 140k.

“It just gets better doesn’t it,” one person responded.

Another wrote: “You really give no f**ks and I love it.”

Featured image credit: Whitexican

Featured image credit: Whitexican

More on: OnlyFans Viral Wicked
Kieran Galpin | Trends

