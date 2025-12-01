The Tab
OnlyFans twunk goes viral for filthy Wicked celebration, so meet the man behind the meme

Abject filth aside, he’s actually got a cracking voice

Kieran Galpin | Trends

Twitter really is the gift (or curse) that keeps on giving, because my feed has been flooded by OnlyFans performer Whitexican’s rendition of Defying Gravity from Wicked.

In a meme that has since been widely shared out of context, Whitexican, whose real name is Joseph Harn, is sitting on a chair whilst lifting his ankles up towards his head. It’s called the sea shell s*x position, according to Men’s Health. Oh, and who could forget that his entire body was painted green to celebrate the release of Wicked?

His original post, which was him belting Defying Gravity with his entire nether regions on show, has racked up 2.8 million views. A slightly more SFW screenshot has been widely shared as well, with those posts amassing even more likes and views.

“THIS IS THE FIRST THING I SEE ON THANKSGIVING DAY??????” one person responded.

Another said: “Better than wicked for good tbh.”

Ironically, a lot of the responses were actually about his singing, because the OF model has got some pipes. Here’s what we know about him.

Whitexican’s Twitter acts as a portal to OnlyFans

As we’ve established, Whitexican is an OnlyFans model with 282k followers on Twitter alone. His OF, which is priced at $15 for a month, currently boasts 321 videos, 466 pictures, and 520 text posts.

Though lots of his content is solo-based, he also does collaborations.

He’s also a singer

@josephharn956

#summerwalker

♬ original sound – josephharn956

When Whitexican is not stripping off on Twitter and OnlyFans, he’s known as Joseph Harn. Joseph seems to be a musician, which explains the pipes, with 533 monthly listeners on Spotify. In 2025, he released his first album, entitled World History, and did his very first live show.

He’s got TikTok and Instagram

By the looks of his socials, Joseph Harn is a bit of a party boy. He’s also seemingly a fan of dressing up in various cosplay, having stepped into the shoes of various fictional characters like Master Chief from Halo, Danny Phantom, and a Playboy bunny.

Featured image credit: Twitter/Whitexican

Police statement after Bristol uni student fatally stabbed, as suspects released on bail

Francesca Eke

Vijay Kumar Sheoran died in hospital after the attack last week

im a celeb 2025 university

This is where the I’m A Celeb 2025 campmates went to uni, and exactly what they studied

Becky Devonshire-Pay

You’d never guess what Vogue Williams studied

Five activities to do with your flatmates that won’t break the bank

Erin Malik

Thinking of what to do is practically its own event at this point

KCL allegedly reports suspended student to Home Office, resulting in visa cancellation

Leticia Alvarez

Usama Ghanem may be deported back to his home country, Egypt, where his family previously faced persecution

Stranger Things Will Byers eye theory

Don’t panic, but Stranger Things is foreshadowing something awful happening to Will Byers’ eye

Harrison Brocklehurst

You won’t believe the amount of foreshadowing… prepare for this to happen

The surprising cast member who got paid the LEAST for Stranger Things season five

Hebe Hancock

I’m shocked it’s so different

wicked for good fiyero ending

Sorry gals, Fiyero’s ending is way nastier in the Wicked books than in Wicked: For Good

Claudia Cox

He doesn’t live happily ever after with Elphaba or Glinda

This phrase was originally banned from Wicked: For Good, but one scene changed everything

Ellissa Bain

Now it’s said in the film on one special occasion

Wicked For Good problematic ending

Why the Wicked: For Good ending is getting called out for being extremely problematic

Harrison Brocklehurst

It sends out the worst message

Greater Manchester Police arrest additional suspect at airport after synagogue attack

Jessica Owen

This is the seventh arrest related to the October attack

