OnlyFans twunk goes viral for filthy Wicked celebration, so meet the man behind the meme

Twitter really is the gift (or curse) that keeps on giving, because my feed has been flooded by OnlyFans performer Whitexican’s rendition of Defying Gravity from Wicked.

In a meme that has since been widely shared out of context, Whitexican, whose real name is Joseph Harn, is sitting on a chair whilst lifting his ankles up towards his head. It’s called the sea shell s*x position, according to Men’s Health. Oh, and who could forget that his entire body was painted green to celebrate the release of Wicked?

His original post, which was him belting Defying Gravity with his entire nether regions on show, has racked up 2.8 million views. A slightly more SFW screenshot has been widely shared as well, with those posts amassing even more likes and views.

“THIS IS THE FIRST THING I SEE ON THANKSGIVING DAY??????” one person responded.

Another said: “Better than wicked for good tbh.”

Ironically, a lot of the responses were actually about his singing, because the OF model has got some pipes. Here’s what we know about him.

Whitexican’s Twitter acts as a portal to OnlyFans

As we’ve established, Whitexican is an OnlyFans model with 282k followers on Twitter alone. His OF, which is priced at $15 for a month, currently boasts 321 videos, 466 pictures, and 520 text posts.

Though lots of his content is solo-based, he also does collaborations.

He’s also a singer

When Whitexican is not stripping off on Twitter and OnlyFans, he’s known as Joseph Harn. Joseph seems to be a musician, which explains the pipes, with 533 monthly listeners on Spotify. In 2025, he released his first album, entitled World History, and did his very first live show.

He’s got TikTok and Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joseph Harn (@josephharn956)

By the looks of his socials, Joseph Harn is a bit of a party boy. He’s also seemingly a fan of dressing up in various cosplay, having stepped into the shoes of various fictional characters like Master Chief from Halo, Danny Phantom, and a Playboy bunny.

