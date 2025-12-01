The Tab

Tributes paid to ‘wonderful’ and ‘kind’ Bangor University student who died in her sleep

Poppy Johnson has been described as a ‘total legend’ by friends and family

Lucy McLaughlin | News

Tributes have been paid to a “wonderful” and “kind” Bangor University student who died in her sleep last month.

Originally from Hull, Poppy Johnson was in her first year studying primatology and volunteered at Bridlington Animal Park in her spare time.

She was 18 at the time of her death on 16th November.

According to Yorkshire Live, Bridlington Animal Park described the student as a “hardworking, dedicated” and “wonderful young lady”. Poppy volunteered at the park as part of her college placement, but enjoyed it so much that she decided to continue working there afterwards.

The team said: “For the last two years, we have had the absolute pleasure and privilege of welcoming a wonderful young lady named Poppy into our team during her college work experience.

“Even after completing her required hours, Poppy chose to continue volunteering with us — not because she had to, but because she genuinely cared.

“Poppy was everything you could hope for in a volunteer and a friend. She was hardworking, dedicated, knowledgeable, and wise beyond her years. She brought a calm and kind presence to every day, and her passion for animals shone through in everything she did.”

Poppy Johnson

Bridlington Animal Park described Poppy as a ‘wonderful young lady’ via Facebook

In September, Bridlington Animal Park said Poppy began studying at Bangor to follow her dream of working with primates, a career path she sought with drive and determination. The team said their hearts are “broken” after receiving the devastating news of her death, adding: “Losing someone so bright, so caring, and so young is impossible to comprehend.

“Our hearts are completely broken, and we are thinking of her family with love and deepest sympathy during this unimaginable time.”

The park described the first year student as a “beautiful soul” who was “destined” to protect many animals in the future.

If you have been affected by any of the content raised in this article, Bangor University students can access support here

Cardiff students can access support here

You can contact the Samaritans at any time by calling 116 123. 

Alternatively, you can contact Shout, a 24/7 text messaging service, by texting the word “Shout” to 85258. 

Featured image via Facebook

