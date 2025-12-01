This scene was in the Wicked: For Good trailer but cut from the film, and people are fuming

It was even in the promo poster too

31 mins ago

People have noticed a huge scene that featured in the Wicked: For Good trailer is nowhere to be seen in the actual film, and it turns out it was cut.

In the scene, which is shown right at the start of the trailer, Glinda is wearing a gorgeous pink gown while surrounded by a group of school students that adore her, who are also all wearing pink. They are all singing and dancing together.

Madame Morrible is also there, wearing a gorgeous emerald green dress as she says in a voiceover: “It’s more important than ever that you list everyone’s spirits.”

People are absolutely fuming that the scene was deleted from the film, presumably for pacing reasons, feeling especially bad for the young extras who never even ended up being in the final film.

“I feel so bad for the girls who thought they’d be in the movie and weren’t,” one person said.

Another wrote: “Imagine being an extra in that scene being excited that you would be a part of wicked even if it’s for a little while to having you deleted off the movie.”

There has also been a lot of talk about Ariana’s dress in the scene, too. People think it’s one of the most incredibly designed gowns from the entire film, so are very angry it was never included.

The scenes of Glinda wearing this outfit in ‘Wicked: For Good’ have been cut from the movie. pic.twitter.com/0nuNOs97Jt — The Wicked Source (@TheWickedSource) November 10, 2025

They even used the pink and green tutu dress in one of the main Wicked: For Good promotion posters, and there are rumours it’s featuring on one of the official dolls.

People are outraged that such a big clip in the trailer could be cut, with someone writing on TikTok: “It made me mad how they advertised it but deleted it.”

“This genuinely pisses me off because it’s low key false advertising because you’re literally putting it in trailers for people to get excited to see it and then its not in the movie,” someone else said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paul Tazewell (@paultazewell)

Unfortunately, they are allowed to do that. The trailer is made long before the film is finalised, and the scene clearly didn’t fit anywhere in the end. I really hope they release an extended version.

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook.

Featured image by: Universal Pictures