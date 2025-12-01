The Tab

This scene was in the Wicked: For Good trailer but cut from the film, and people are fuming

It was even in the promo poster too

Ellissa Bain | Entertainment

People have noticed a huge scene that featured in the Wicked: For Good trailer is nowhere to be seen in the actual film, and it turns out it was cut.

In the scene, which is shown right at the start of the trailer, Glinda is wearing a gorgeous pink gown while surrounded by a group of school students that adore her, who are also all wearing pink. They are all singing and dancing together.

Madame Morrible is also there, wearing a gorgeous emerald green dress as she says in a voiceover: “It’s more important than ever that you list everyone’s spirits.”

@_sweetener_xsourgutsx

-Was looking forward to see this atleast in the begining of the movie when Glinda was being good to the people of oz but understand had to be cut for runtime- #wicked #arianagrande #dress #stunning #forgood

♬ original sound – _sweetener_xsourgutsx

People are absolutely fuming that the scene was deleted from the film, presumably for pacing reasons, feeling especially bad for the young extras who never even ended up being in the final film.

“I feel so bad for the girls who thought they’d be in the movie and weren’t,” one person said.

Another wrote: “Imagine being an extra in that scene being excited that you would be a part of wicked even if it’s for a little while to having you deleted off the movie.”

There has also been a lot of talk about Ariana’s dress in the scene, too. People think it’s one of the most incredibly designed gowns from the entire film, so are very angry it was never included.

They even used the pink and green tutu dress in one of the main Wicked: For Good promotion posters, and there are rumours it’s featuring on one of the official dolls.

People are outraged that such a big clip in the trailer could be cut, with someone writing on TikTok: “It made me mad how they advertised it but deleted it.”

Most Read

Jonathan Bailey reveals tragic reason Fiyero picks Elphaba in Wicked: For Good, that was cut

Love Is Blind Nick sexuality

Exclusive: Love Is Blind’s Nick addresses his sexuality for first time after those comments

Katy Perry

Erm, why is Katy Perry suing a dying 85-year-old veteran for an insane amount of money?

“This genuinely pisses me off because it’s low key false advertising because you’re literally putting it in trailers for people to get excited to see it and then its not in the movie,” someone else said.

Unfortunately, they are allowed to do that. The trailer is made long before the film is finalised, and the scene clearly didn’t fit anywhere in the end. I really hope they release an extended version.

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook

Featured image by: Universal Pictures 

More on: Ariana Grande Cynthia Erivo Film Wicked
Ellissa Bain | Entertainment
RECOMMENDED READ

Pop in on friends: This simple Pringles QR code will be hugely helpful this Movember

Scan the mo to help a bro

Pringles

Read Next

Wicked: For Good director explains why Dorothy’s face was filmed, but cut from the movie

Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande finally responds to trolling about her body, says weight comments are ‘not welcome’

Ethan Slater

Erm, explaining Ethan Slater’s gay-for-pay moment as naughty video resurfaces after Wicked

Latest

The ‘Red Zone’ and the grey area: The moral ambiguity of sharking at Durham University

Josephine White

Predatory behaviour or harmless fun?

Tributes paid to ‘wonderful’ and ‘kind’ Bangor University student who died in her sleep

Lucy McLaughlin

Poppy Johnson has been described as a ‘total legend’ by friends and family

This scene was in the Wicked: For Good trailer but cut from the film, and people are fuming

Ellissa Bain

It was even in the promo poster too

Vecna

People have worked out Vecna’s real plan in Stranger Things, and guys we might have misjudged him

Kieran Galpin

Don’t judge a book by it’s over-tentacled cover

JoJo Siwa responds after the real reason Chris Hughes said he was ‘single’ is revealed

Hebe Hancock

He’s currently on a cooking show

The what-ifs of uni: A second year at York overthinks her life (again)

Faye Robinson

The semester is coming to a close and you’re worried if you’ve experienced enough so far at uni, here’s your reminder to trust your own decisions

Keye

Davide exposes shocking details about his split from Keye, and now his MAFS hubby is seething

Kieran Galpin

Davide phoned Keye 136 times after this happened

Uni of Manchester’s Students’ Union opens food and essentials pantry for all students

Jessica Owen

Potential resources include food vouchers, external charity partnerships and emergency loans

Jessie J Katy Perry diss

People think Jessie J just dropped a Katy Perry diss in the lyrics to her beefy new song

Harrison Brocklehurst

She claims someone named Katy said a comment to her and it’s so mean

mafs uk 2024 groom nathan campbell with the love island girlfriend abi moores then rebecca and bailey from mafs 2025 who have split now

MAFS’s Nathan weighs in on Bailey and Rebecca’s split, after witnessing fallout at a festival

Claudia Cox

Finally, a first-person account!

The ‘Red Zone’ and the grey area: The moral ambiguity of sharking at Durham University

Josephine White

Predatory behaviour or harmless fun?

Tributes paid to ‘wonderful’ and ‘kind’ Bangor University student who died in her sleep

Lucy McLaughlin

Poppy Johnson has been described as a ‘total legend’ by friends and family

This scene was in the Wicked: For Good trailer but cut from the film, and people are fuming

Ellissa Bain

It was even in the promo poster too

Vecna

People have worked out Vecna’s real plan in Stranger Things, and guys we might have misjudged him

Kieran Galpin

Don’t judge a book by it’s over-tentacled cover

JoJo Siwa responds after the real reason Chris Hughes said he was ‘single’ is revealed

Hebe Hancock

He’s currently on a cooking show

The what-ifs of uni: A second year at York overthinks her life (again)

Faye Robinson

The semester is coming to a close and you’re worried if you’ve experienced enough so far at uni, here’s your reminder to trust your own decisions

Keye

Davide exposes shocking details about his split from Keye, and now his MAFS hubby is seething

Kieran Galpin

Davide phoned Keye 136 times after this happened

Uni of Manchester’s Students’ Union opens food and essentials pantry for all students

Jessica Owen

Potential resources include food vouchers, external charity partnerships and emergency loans

Jessie J Katy Perry diss

People think Jessie J just dropped a Katy Perry diss in the lyrics to her beefy new song

Harrison Brocklehurst

She claims someone named Katy said a comment to her and it’s so mean

mafs uk 2024 groom nathan campbell with the love island girlfriend abi moores then rebecca and bailey from mafs 2025 who have split now

MAFS’s Nathan weighs in on Bailey and Rebecca’s split, after witnessing fallout at a festival

Claudia Cox

Finally, a first-person account!