Madame Morrible

As people drag Michelle Yeoh’s singing: All the icons who auditioned for Madame Morrible in Wicked

Love Michelle, but these huge celebs would have KILLED it

Kieran Galpin

Ever since Wicked: For Good premiered last week, people have been dragging Michelle Yeoh for her less-than-pitch-perfect singing as Madame Morrible.

The ever-iconic Michelle Yeoh told Jon M. Chu that she couldn’t sing, but he cast her regardless after Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo begged him. I get it, though, as a long-time stan of Michelle, having her name attached to the project was practically a home run.

Michelle Yeoh’s Madame Morrible was only on screen for 16 minutes in Wicked: For Good, and her singing time was even less. Despite that, it was one of the more prevalent criticisms of the film.

“Love her, but wow, when Michelle Yeoh starts singing, you really question why she was cast,” one person wrote on Twitter.

Another said: “P*sses me off even more knowing Michelle Yeoh literally told Jon M Chu she’s not a singer, and they cast her anyways.”

Though I’ll always be a Michelle Yeoh apologist, especially in Wicked, the actresses who auditioned for Madame Morrible do make you wonder what could have been.

Move over, Michelle Yeoh, because Sherryl Lee Ralph auditioned for Madame Morrible

Again, I love Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible. She was c*nty and camp, with just the right amount of megalomania in her work as propaganda tsar for the Wizard’s regime. Still, learning that THEE Sherryl Lee Ralph auditioned for Madame Morrible is nothing short of a gut punch.

An original Dreamgirl, Sherryl Lee Ralph is an iconic musical actress who has since gone on to work in TV and film. Most recently, she is most well-known for starring in Abbott Elementary as the legendary Barbara Howard.

Though she did actually play Madame Morrible in the stage production of Wicked, Jon M. Chu ultimately decided to go in another direction for the film. Boooo!

I don’t know how to feel about Jennifer Lopez in Wicked

So, apparently, Jenny from the block auditioned for Madame Morrible in Wicked. It could have been the best thing, or the worst thing, to happen to show business, and I’m honestly not sure how to feel.

Hannah Waddingham would have been iconic

Ted Lasso’s Hannah Waddingham would have been an undeniable hit as Madame Morrible in Wicked. She has a history of playing witches, most notably in Hocus Pocus, and we already know she’s got some pipes on her.

Again, she reportedly auditioned for the role but was passed over.

Dolores Umbridge take two?

Universal Pictures

Credit: Universal Pictures

I struggled to think of Imelda Staunton as someone other than Dolores Umbridge, but maybe that’s why she was considered for Madame Morrible in Wicked? The ingredients are all there, but I fear the characters are too similar to really pack a punch.

Angela Bassett could play anything

At one point, Angela Bassett was in the running to play Madame Morrible instead of Michelle Yeoh. It shouldn’t be massively surprising, though, because Angela could play anything literally and win an Oscar. A chair? No problem. Hell, she could have auditioned for a flying monkey and recieved best supporting actor.

Universal Pictures

Here are the five things you should never do as a King’s student

Ananya Devgan

Because every KCL student deserves to suffer slightly less than the ones before them

After a storm evacuated the I’m A Celeb camp, here’s what the jungle roof actually covers

Hebe Hancock

Apparently they still get soaked

university of cambridge uk unis most income make most money

The 30 UK universities that make the most money, ranked by their eye-watering incomes

Claudia Cox

I did not expect the Uni of Hertfordshire to be up there?!

U1 bus pass not to be included in accomodation rent from next year

Phoebe Belle

The news comes as university face mounting financial pressures

How to do the Leeds Christmas Markets like a student

Erin Andrew

Festive season has hit Leeds as the Christmas markets returned on 21st November. Here’s your student guide of do’s and don’ts.

King’s College London officially ranks as 16th in the world for 2026 sustainability

Tatiana Aguiar Nunes

UCL placed 12 spots higher than King’s

woman dog killed crash

‘Dangerous’ speeding driver jailed after killing Cardiff student and her dog

Francesca Eke

Lucy Atkins has been described as ‘a force of nature who touched all she knew or met’

Imperial College London staff strike over ongoing pay dispute

Lucy Evanson

The University and College Union (UCU) has confirmed staff will be striking for at least four days

Why a Campbell’s Soup exec is being sued, after an explosive secret recording leaked

Hebe Hancock

His comments have gone viral

Student had sinister plea during rearrest, 11 years after stabbing friend 19 times for Slender Man

Kieran Galpin

Morgan Geyser was briefly on the run over the weekend

