As people drag Michelle Yeoh’s singing: All the icons who auditioned for Madame Morrible in Wicked

Ever since Wicked: For Good premiered last week, people have been dragging Michelle Yeoh for her less-than-pitch-perfect singing as Madame Morrible.

The ever-iconic Michelle Yeoh told Jon M. Chu that she couldn’t sing, but he cast her regardless after Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo begged him. I get it, though, as a long-time stan of Michelle, having her name attached to the project was practically a home run.

Michelle Yeoh’s Madame Morrible was only on screen for 16 minutes in Wicked: For Good, and her singing time was even less. Despite that, it was one of the more prevalent criticisms of the film.

“Love her, but wow, when Michelle Yeoh starts singing, you really question why she was cast,” one person wrote on Twitter.

Another said: “P*sses me off even more knowing Michelle Yeoh literally told Jon M Chu she’s not a singer, and they cast her anyways.”

Though I’ll always be a Michelle Yeoh apologist, especially in Wicked, the actresses who auditioned for Madame Morrible do make you wonder what could have been.

Move over, Michelle Yeoh, because Sherryl Lee Ralph auditioned for Madame Morrible

remembering sheryl lee ralph auditioned for madame morrible and played her on broadway pic.twitter.com/rMdhi2GLSi — (Sarah) سارة (@sarsaraaaaah) November 21, 2025

Again, I love Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible. She was c*nty and camp, with just the right amount of megalomania in her work as propaganda tsar for the Wizard’s regime. Still, learning that THEE Sherryl Lee Ralph auditioned for Madame Morrible is nothing short of a gut punch.

An original Dreamgirl, Sherryl Lee Ralph is an iconic musical actress who has since gone on to work in TV and film. Most recently, she is most well-known for starring in Abbott Elementary as the legendary Barbara Howard.

Though she did actually play Madame Morrible in the stage production of Wicked, Jon M. Chu ultimately decided to go in another direction for the film. Boooo!

I don’t know how to feel about Jennifer Lopez in Wicked

According to @TheOZVlog, Jennifer Lopez reportedly auditioned for the role of Madame Morrible This role of course ended up going to Michelle Yeoh 💜 pic.twitter.com/VSzglMbidl — Wicked Movie Updates (@wickedupdate) December 19, 2023

So, apparently, Jenny from the block auditioned for Madame Morrible in Wicked. It could have been the best thing, or the worst thing, to happen to show business, and I’m honestly not sure how to feel.

Hannah Waddingham would have been iconic

another day where they haven’t announced hannah waddingham as madame morrible in the wicked movie pic.twitter.com/HtUYHBG1GS — kenna (@idefyyou) October 26, 2022

Ted Lasso’s Hannah Waddingham would have been an undeniable hit as Madame Morrible in Wicked. She has a history of playing witches, most notably in Hocus Pocus, and we already know she’s got some pipes on her.

Again, she reportedly auditioned for the role but was passed over.

Dolores Umbridge take two?

I struggled to think of Imelda Staunton as someone other than Dolores Umbridge, but maybe that’s why she was considered for Madame Morrible in Wicked? The ingredients are all there, but I fear the characters are too similar to really pack a punch.

Angela Bassett could play anything

watching wicked for good knowing ANGELA BASSETT auditioned for madame morrible… we lost pic.twitter.com/5uHbQ1gBoD — troy (@troystwt1) November 23, 2025

At one point, Angela Bassett was in the running to play Madame Morrible instead of Michelle Yeoh. It shouldn’t be massively surprising, though, because Angela could play anything literally and win an Oscar. A chair? No problem. Hell, she could have auditioned for a flying monkey and recieved best supporting actor.

