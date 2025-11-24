The Tab
Wicked For Good script

A bit of the Wicked script has leaked and people are fuming this scene wasn’t in the film

It apparently was filmed and then cut last minute

Wicked For Good kept focussing in flashbacks on the group from Shiz, namely Glinda, Elphaba, Boq, Nessarose and Fiyero – and showed sentimental moments of the five hanging out that felt strange when watching it because we never saw that in the original film. It felt like the film was heavy handedly romanticising the school days of characters to get a cheap reaction from us. But now, a scene from Wicked was apparently deleted and would have given us a lot of context – especially regarding these flashback moments in For Good and the script has surfaced online.

This context would have been wonderful

After a tweet calling out the fact Wicked For Good really implies a much deeper friendship between all the Shia lot than we ever saw in the first film, one Wicked fan brought up the script that showed a deleted scene that would have mad everything a lot more resonant with fans.

In it, which is a scene that was intended for the first Wicked movie, we would have seen a friendship montage of the five hanging out and doing normal friendship bonding things as a group which we never ended up seeing. These include Elphaba doing Glinda’s hair toss at the school lunch table, as well as the group sitting around a campfire and then one which had Ethan Slater and Jonathan Bailey taking their tops off to chop wood.

Release the footage for us thirsty gays, I beg. There was also intended to be a small and short reprise of Dancing Through Life in this moment.

People think this was indeed filmed, because Jonathan Bailey spoke about a shirtless Fiyero scene that we never saw in the actual movie.

 

 

 

