Debunked: This is exactly why the sky turned bright pink in Birmingham last night

1 hour ago

As snowfall swept across parts of the West Midlands on Thursday evening, residents were left baffled by an unusual sight as the sky took on a vivid pink glow.

Onlookers were stunned by the pink sky in Birmingham, with one TikTok user posting: “If Birmingham looks like this, imagine heaven”.

Social media quickly filled with speculation, with some wondering whether it was an especially dramatic sunset or even a rare appearance of the Northern Lights. In reality, the explanation is far more simple.

The glow was caused by LED pitch lights at Birmingham City’s St Andrew’s stadium, which were reflecting off low cloud and falling snow.

BBC weather presenter Simon King explained atmospheric conditions made the Birmingham pink sky more reflective, allowing light from buildings and stadiums to bounce back and create the striking colour.

Similar scenes were reported across Birmingham, including Small Heath and Bordesley Green, as well as further afield in Hednesford and Cannock. Some even compared it to something out of Stranger Things.

Met Office spokesman Grahame Madge said: “The blue wavelengths of light are more easily scattered by snow or water droplets, allowing the longer wavelengths, such as red and orange, to get through. This can have the effect of turning colours more pink or orange.

“Hednesford Town Football Club also addressed the phenomenon on social media, confirming their LED pitch lights were responsible for a similar glow earlier in the week. The club said the lights are used to help the grass recover and grow, adding they were “helping us chase three points, not the aurora”.

For more of the latest news, guides, gossip, and memes, follow The Birmingham Tab on Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook.

Featured image via TikTok @r4xxxhm and @realtake19