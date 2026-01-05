University of Birmingham to launch degrees in Thailand

The degree programmes will be delivered in partnership with the Universities of Manchester and Reading

2 hours ago

The University of Birmingham is set to launch degrees in Bangkok and Thailand’s Eastern Economic Corridor, alongside the Universities of Manchester and Reading.

According to The Nation, the UK universities have joined forces with Chulalongkon University to “bridge Thailand’s industrial skills gap”. The scheme’s aim of “upgrading the nation’s workforce” has also been approved by the Thai government.

The project has been entitled the “Global Link Institute” and means the three UK universities will establish a permanent base in Thailand. The Ministry of Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation deemed the “Global Link” model “a fast-track solution to upgrade Thailand’s human capital” at a time when Thailand is facing a declining birth rate and an ageing population.

The proposal was created in accordance with a 2017 order by the National Council for Peace and Order. However, their regulations mean the physical academic setting cannot be recognised as a “university”. Instead, degrees will be formally accredited by the UK institutions.

The initiative offers three undergraduate and four postgraduate degrees. The University of Birmingham is responsible for the data analytics and marketing strand of the enterprise and will provide BSc and MSc programmes in business analytics.

The curriculum also includes biotechnology and entrepreneurship as well as Integrated Management, led by the Universities of Manchester and Reading respectively.

The Board of Educational Development for High-Potential Foreign Institutions revealed that the universities were chosen due to their strong standing in the QS and Times Higher Education world rankings.

The University of Birmingham rose to 76th in the QS ranking last year and maintained its spot within the top 100 in The Times’ Higher Education’s 2026 ranking.

Domestically, the universities hope their collaboration will encourage “co-teaching” initiatives to “transform the domestic academic landscape”.

A spokesperson for the Ministry of Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation has emphasised the wider implications of the project: “This is more than just a teaching partnership,

“It is about creating a sustainable structure for knowledge transfer that ensures our professors and institutions remain globally competitive.”

For more of the latest news, guides, gossip, and memes, follow The Birmingham Tab on Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook.

Featured images via Unsplash