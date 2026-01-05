The Tab

University of Birmingham to launch degrees in Thailand

The degree programmes will be delivered in partnership with the Universities of Manchester and Reading

Ffion Williams | News

The University of Birmingham is set to launch degrees in Bangkok and Thailand’s Eastern Economic Corridor, alongside the Universities of Manchester and Reading.

According to The Nation, the UK universities have joined forces with Chulalongkon University to “bridge Thailand’s industrial skills gap”. The scheme’s aim of “upgrading the nation’s workforce” has also been approved by the Thai government.

The project has been entitled the “Global Link Institute” and means the three UK universities will establish a permanent base in Thailand. The Ministry of Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation deemed the “Global Link” model “a fast-track solution to upgrade Thailand’s human capital” at a time when Thailand is facing a declining birth rate and an ageing population.

The proposal was created in accordance with a 2017 order by the National Council for Peace and Order. However, their regulations mean the physical academic setting cannot be recognised as a “university”. Instead, degrees will be formally accredited by the UK institutions.

The initiative offers three undergraduate and four postgraduate degrees. The University of Birmingham is responsible for the data analytics and marketing strand of the enterprise and will provide BSc and MSc programmes in business analytics.

The curriculum also includes biotechnology and entrepreneurship as well as Integrated Management, led by the Universities of Manchester and Reading respectively.

The Board of Educational Development for High-Potential Foreign Institutions revealed that the universities were chosen due to their strong standing in the QS and Times Higher Education world rankings.

The University of Birmingham rose to 76th in the QS ranking last year and maintained its spot within the top 100 in The Times’ Higher Education’s 2026 ranking.

Domestically, the universities hope their collaboration will encourage “co-teaching” initiatives to “transform the domestic academic landscape”.

Most Read

I missed the Stranger Things finale’s post-credit scene and it literally changes everything

BEavo's mum

Sorry in advance: Here are all the unhinged pics and clips of Beavo’s mum on OnlyFans

OnlyFans son with his dad

There’s another son making OnlyFans content with his dad, so we asked him simply: Why?

A spokesperson for the Ministry of Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation has emphasised the wider implications of the project: “This is more than just a teaching partnership,

“It is about creating a sustainable structure for knowledge transfer that ensures our professors and institutions remain globally competitive.”

For more of the latest news, guides, gossip, and memes, follow The Birmingham Tab on InstagramTikTok, and Facebook.

Featured images via Unsplash

Ffion Williams | News
RECOMMENDED READ

This hilarious ‘touch grass’ rug is for the guys and girlies who haven’t been outside since June

It's giving 'I've got my life together and what'

EXTRA

Read Next

Online hoaxes spark chaos again: Birmingham waits for fireworks that never come

Strictly Brum Dancing: A night of fun

University of Birmingham launches first-of-its-kind AI degree

Latest

“It’s so boring to look at”: Exeter residents criticise proposed 10-storey student block

Katie Smith

The giant block of Exeter student flats is being called ‘overbearing’ and ‘boring’ to look at

tara lynn halter top tiktok

From start to finish: Explaining the Tara Lynn halter top controversy that’s all over TikTok

Francesca Eke

‘There ain’t no way that girl’s a nurse’

Guys, there’s a new London club night where men must be six foot tall to enter

Maisy Gledhill

And yes boys, you will be measured on the door

There’s a convincing theory that everyone on this year’s Traitors secretly knows each other

Esther Knowles

The evidence that the series four Traitors contestants are all related is too convincing to ignore

microtrends 2026

Labubus, gingham and leopard print?! TikTok thinks these microtrends will be dumped in 2026

Maisy Gledhill

Leopard print is out and I’m not okay

The Housemaid director hotel scene

Director reveals exactly how The Housemaid’s steamiest scenes were actually filmed

Suchismita Ghosh

‘Our actors were just really free’

Every iconic, awkward and unhinged moment from the Critics Choice Awards 2026

Hebe Hancock

It was so juicy

2025 academic resolutions we’ll all break by week three (Glasgow edition)

Georgia French

The academic weapon to academic victim trajectory.

joe jonas girlfriend

Meet Tatiana Gabriela, Joe Jonas’ hot, model girlfriend he’s literally drooling over

Francesca Eke

They spent New Year’s Eve together with Joe’s daughters

Every small joy that got us through first semester at Glasgow

Georgia French

Thank god we made it

“It’s so boring to look at”: Exeter residents criticise proposed 10-storey student block

Katie Smith

The giant block of Exeter student flats is being called ‘overbearing’ and ‘boring’ to look at

tara lynn halter top tiktok

From start to finish: Explaining the Tara Lynn halter top controversy that’s all over TikTok

Francesca Eke

‘There ain’t no way that girl’s a nurse’

Guys, there’s a new London club night where men must be six foot tall to enter

Maisy Gledhill

And yes boys, you will be measured on the door

There’s a convincing theory that everyone on this year’s Traitors secretly knows each other

Esther Knowles

The evidence that the series four Traitors contestants are all related is too convincing to ignore

microtrends 2026

Labubus, gingham and leopard print?! TikTok thinks these microtrends will be dumped in 2026

Maisy Gledhill

Leopard print is out and I’m not okay

The Housemaid director hotel scene

Director reveals exactly how The Housemaid’s steamiest scenes were actually filmed

Suchismita Ghosh

‘Our actors were just really free’

Every iconic, awkward and unhinged moment from the Critics Choice Awards 2026

Hebe Hancock

It was so juicy

2025 academic resolutions we’ll all break by week three (Glasgow edition)

Georgia French

The academic weapon to academic victim trajectory.

joe jonas girlfriend

Meet Tatiana Gabriela, Joe Jonas’ hot, model girlfriend he’s literally drooling over

Francesca Eke

They spent New Year’s Eve together with Joe’s daughters

Every small joy that got us through first semester at Glasgow

Georgia French

Thank god we made it