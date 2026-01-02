Strictly Brum Dancing: A night of fun

5 hours ago

Last month, the University of Birmingham’s Ballroom and Latin American Dance Society (BALADS) staged its annual Strictly Brum Dancing showcase to a sold-out Debating Hall. The event was held in the university’s Debating Hall as a charity fundraiser for Birmingham Children’s Hospital, raising money while celebrating performance, teamwork, and dance.

The Birmingham Tab was among the lucky few to secure front-row seats at one of the university’s most eagerly awaited dance competitions, and it did not disappoint. Glitter, drama, and some seriously impressive footwork filled the stage as each couple brought their A-game.

Gracie and Alex

Opening the evening with dramatic intensity, Gracie (the psychology society’s secretary) and Alex (BALADS team captain) delivered a powerful paso doble. Their sharp footwork, commanding posture, and strong characterisation created a performance full of tension and passion, setting an exciting tone for the night.

It was dramatic and powerful, and their choreography was full of sudden pauses, sharp flicks, and dramatic dips, making it impossible for the audience to look away.

Alex shared how dancing is a family tradition: “My parents both danced at university, that’s how they met, so they encouraged my brother and I to take part in ballroom and we started when we were children”. Clearly, the talent runs in the genes!

Gracie also shared how she got hooked: “I always did dance like ballet and tap but I had the most interest in ballroom. When I saw this event, I went for it”. She also praised Alex’s guidance: “I think Alex has done a really good job teaching and preparing me, so when you’re comfortable and confident with the routine, you feel less nervous”.

Oliver and Jasmine

Oliver (chair of First Aid) and Jasmine (member of BALADS, BCU student aside) sashayed onto the floor like they knew everyone was watching. And, honestly, we were.

Their waltz was all elegance and grace… and a tiny bit of “look at us, we’re better than you” energy. Sweeping turns? Check. Flowing movement? Check. Charm that makes you wonder if they rehearsed their glances in the mirror? Double check.

Oliver explained: “The vice-chair of my society did this last year and I wanted to continue the tradition”, though he admitted they hit a hurdle: “We couldn’t practice in person for several weeks due to clashing schedules”. Honestly, no one could tell.

Their routine was elegant, it was polished, and it was exactly the kind of performance that makes everyone else slightly jealous but also secretly impressed. No wonder Jasmine said so confidently: “We try and keep things moving, focusing on different elements of the dance”.

Olly and Dan

Olly (chair of the Green Party society) and Dan made Strictly Brum history as the first ever all-male pairing, and they absolutely smashed it.

Their quickstep was fast, fearless, and full of personality, proving that tradition is overrated and vibes are elite. The routine leaned hard into drama, with sharp footwork and stares that could genuinely stop a room, and their tailored suits gave classic ballroom polish.

Olly admitted with a laugh: “I wanted to do Latin dance and then realised my hips couldn’t do that”, so he leaned into ballroom instead—and the results were spectacular. He explained that he was good with public speaking, but not necessarily dancing, and reassured himself that the hours spent practicing would alleviate that fear.

Dan elaborated on their dynamic: “I let Olly take the reins on things like the song choice, storyline. We looked at clips of other dancers and I listened to the song he picked to imagine what steps would best fit”. The strategy clearly paid off.

AJ and Liza

Let’s be real. This was winner energy from the first beat. From the first note, they were unstoppable, bouncing, flicking, and kicking with the kind of energy that makes the rest of us question our life choices.

The jive was clean. But also chaotic, in the best way. They looked like they were having the time of their lives, with moves so sharp you’d swear someone had spiked the music with electricity.

AJ (runs the social media for the volleyball society) said it himself: “I just wanted to get into dancing, my friend did salsa and told me about this competition, so I joined BALADS”. And clearly, he nailed it.

Liza (co-captain of BALADS) echoed that magic too, saying, “We get along really well—our chemistry as a pair helps because of his enthusiasm in practice”. And that chemistry was impossible to miss. It was messy, it was wild, it was magical—and honestly, we were here for it, which is exactly why they won. Main character behaviour.

Alice and Brooke

Alice (welfare officer for MedSoc women’s rugby) and Brooke (vice-president of BALADS) treated the audience to a swing-inflected jive that leaned into musicality and character.

Their relaxed performance style and strong partnership gave the routine a playful confidence, with an impressive energy that made difficult technique look suspiciously easy. Retro-inspired outfits added to the appeal, making the whole routine feel like a joyful throwback.

Brooke revealed in between sips of much-needed water: “Alice and I stay in sync through aggressive counting, matching our footwork to the lyrics, and sharing a sense of fun”.

Alice concurred, adding: “Brooke and I work well together on a routine because I trust Brooke to lead me, and we are sure of who is in charge at any beat.” The result? A stunning performance brimming with character and a touch of retro glamour.

Angelina and Clara

Some serious flair returned with Angelina (secretary for Women in Finance) and Clara’s Michael Jackson-inspired cha-cha, a routine driven by confidence and precision.

Clara (president of BALADS) joked afterwards: “I did the form and got stuck with Angelina”, which, let’s be honest, sounds like the start of a dramatic sitcom plotline.

But Angelina was having none of it: “I think you’ve warmed up, you were quite frosty at first. But you committed so hard to this and it is your best strength, you’ve given it a hundred percent”.

Their timing was tight, their hip action controlled, and their presence undeniable, creating a performance that balanced restraint with sass. Their fitted, rhythm-accentuating costumes worked in harmony with the choreography, ensuring that every movement was clearly defined and visually striking without tipping into excess.

Ffion and Sophie

Ffion (co-editor of the Tab) and Sophie (co-captain of BALADS) then floated through a quickstep with the kind of elegance that makes it look unfair. Light footwork, calm expressions and classic ballroom styling (all that lovely pink!) gave the impression that they weren’t even breaking a sweat, which, frankly, felt rude.

A quietly excellent routine that didn’t need to shout, but the real story was their backstage dynamic. Sophie shared: “I watched Strictly Come Dancing a lot as a kid, and I said to my mum I wanted to wear the dresses and do the makeup like the dancers”.

Ffion admitted with a laugh: “Sophie tied me to her and forced me to dance in the right technique”.

James and Katie

James (KINVIG’s social media secretary) and Katie’s samba that said, “Why be subtle?” was undoubtedly a high-energy explosion of rhythm and personality.

Packed with bounce action, expressive movement and undeniable joy, the routine embraced the carnival spirit of the dance. Bright, textured costumes added warmth and vibrancy, making it the perfect, high-impact finale to a night that refused to be understated.

Afterwards, James reflected: “I remember watching Strictly as a child and it felt like such a fun opportunity to grow and make friends, it’s a great way to release energy”. Katie (former social secretary of BALADS) added warmly: “I made some of my best friends at BALADS”.

Abigail and Will

Abigail (president of the surgical society) and Will’s Viennese waltz offered a rare moment of calm amid the spectacle, characterised by continuous rotation and flowing movement that had the audience visibly relaxing into their seats.

There’s a reason Abigail joked: “Will and I’s theme song would be ‘You Can Call Me Al’ by Paul Simon”. Their soft, airy costumes enhanced the dreamlike quality of the dance, with fabric movement echoing the gentle rise and fall of their steps.

Will (former secretary and treasurer of BALADS) and his subtle yet steady leadership in the waltz was key to the performance’s ethereal quality, and the result was a romantic, visually soothing interlude that allowed the audience to breathe.

Audience involvement

Partway through the evening, the audience was invited to step out of their seats and learn a new skill: the heel-toe polka. The hall was led through the basic steps, and what started as a hesitant shuffle quickly became a room full of a smiling audience clumsily and joyfully mirroring the rhythm.

And through it all, our ever-dazzling organiser Isabella shone like a lighthouse. With poise, charm, and a gorgeous blue-green dress that could intimidate the sun itself, she guided us through yet another year of spectacular performances, impressing everyone, including her co-host Liv.

By the end of the night, Strictly Brum Dancing had delivered everything The Tab could ever ask for: standout stars, history-making moments, fashion statements and routines that will absolutely be dissected in group chats for weeks.

