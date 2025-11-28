Star Wars burlesque show coming to Birmingham

2 hours ago

On the 15th of January, from a galaxy far, far away (or possibly just off the M6), Birmingham will welcome a burlesque show of truly cosmic proportions. Appropriately titled The Empire Strips Back, the production describes itself as “a unique blend of seduction and sci-fi as The Empire Strips Back takes you on a journey to the dark side!”

Whether you’ve been harboring a childhood crush on some stormtroopers or secretly felt things you shouldn’t have when Jabba the Hut stuck out his tongue (Hey man, whatever you’re into), this show promises it all. Your favourite characters, but with a spicy, cheeky twist — like Star Wars, but if the cantina band were playing burlesque jazz and the droids suddenly had tassels.

The show has received rave reviews, and die-hard fans are practically duelling with lightsabers for a chance to catch a glimpse of a sultry Skywalker strutting her stuff. Many audience members even show up in full cosplay — everything from vintage Jedi robes to stormtrooper armor that’s definitely not regulation.

Whether they’re repping classic merch or debuting outfits that would make even R2-D2 blush, fans insist this is the kind of show you simply can’t miss. After all, it’s not every day you see legends of the galaxy serving looks hotter than Mustafar.

Tickets start at £29.00 and are vanishing faster than a stormtrooper’s chance of actually hitting a target. So if a seductive Boba Fett gets your carbonite melting, jump on this opportunity ASAP. You definitely don’t want to miss Darth Vader using the Force for something a bit more… intimate than galactic domination. Heavy breathing included.