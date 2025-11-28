The Tab

Star Wars burlesque show coming to Birmingham

Chewbacca has never been sexier — apparently.

Carly Cannarozzo | News

On the 15th of January, from a galaxy far, far away (or possibly just off the M6), Birmingham will welcome a burlesque show of truly cosmic proportions. Appropriately titled The Empire Strips Back, the production describes itself as “a unique blend of seduction and sci-fi as The Empire Strips Back takes you on a journey to the dark side!

 

image via Instagram

Whether you’ve been harboring a childhood crush on some stormtroopers or secretly felt things you shouldn’t have when Jabba the Hut stuck out his tongue (Hey man, whatever you’re into), this show promises it all. Your favourite characters, but with a spicy, cheeky twist — like Star Wars, but if the cantina band were playing burlesque jazz and the droids suddenly had tassels.

image via Instagram

The show has received rave reviews, and die-hard fans are practically duelling with lightsabers for a chance to catch a glimpse of a sultry Skywalker strutting her stuff. Many audience members even show up in full cosplay — everything from vintage Jedi robes to stormtrooper armor that’s definitely not regulation.

Whether they’re repping classic merch or debuting outfits that would make even R2-D2 blush, fans insist this is the kind of show you simply can’t miss. After all, it’s not every day you see legends of the galaxy serving looks hotter than Mustafar.

image via Instagram

Tickets start at £29.00 and are vanishing faster than a stormtrooper’s chance of actually hitting a target. So if a seductive Boba Fett gets your carbonite melting, jump on this opportunity ASAP. You definitely don’t want to miss Darth Vader using the Force for something a bit more… intimate than galactic domination. Heavy breathing included.

Carly Cannarozzo | News
RECOMMENDED READ

Pop in on friends: This simple Pringles QR code will be hugely helpful this Movember

Scan the mo to help a bro

Pringles
Latest

Star Wars burlesque show coming to Birmingham

Carly Cannarozzo

Chewbacca has never been sexier — apparently.

What the hell, John? Durham’s ‘it boy’ reveals new Klute tattoos

May Thomson

Klute tattoos were not on my 2025 Bingo Card x

There’s only a week left, so here’s when I’m A Celeb 2025 actually ends

Ellissa Bain

It’s so soon

King’s College London launches world-first AI literacy programme

Isabelle Brooke

It’s set to launch in January 2026

Who Mr Whatsit is in Stranger Things, and the A Wrinkle In Time book reference explained

Ellissa Bain

It’s a real novel

JMS Building spray painted overnight in latest divestment protest at University of Glasgow

Hannah Gross

This marks the third time a building has been spray painted over the university’s investment policies

Manchester council promises Pride 2026 will go ahead with more community involvement

Jessica Owen

‘It’s important the community remains at the heart of Pride process’

stranger things characters in season five mike lucas dustin and will

Omg, two major Stranger Things characters were almost killed off ahead of season five?!

Claudia Cox

This would have changed so much of the plot

‘I’m unnecessarily responsible with money’: A 22-year-old’s weekly spend on £26K

Francesca Eke

Murphy breaks down a week in the wallet whilst living at home and saving for a house

MAFS

The 15 cast members who’ve remained painfully single since leaving MAFS 2025, revealed

Kieran Galpin

There’s been some movement

Star Wars burlesque show coming to Birmingham

Carly Cannarozzo

Chewbacca has never been sexier — apparently.

What the hell, John? Durham’s ‘it boy’ reveals new Klute tattoos

May Thomson

Klute tattoos were not on my 2025 Bingo Card x

There’s only a week left, so here’s when I’m A Celeb 2025 actually ends

Ellissa Bain

It’s so soon

King’s College London launches world-first AI literacy programme

Isabelle Brooke

It’s set to launch in January 2026

Who Mr Whatsit is in Stranger Things, and the A Wrinkle In Time book reference explained

Ellissa Bain

It’s a real novel

JMS Building spray painted overnight in latest divestment protest at University of Glasgow

Hannah Gross

This marks the third time a building has been spray painted over the university’s investment policies

Manchester council promises Pride 2026 will go ahead with more community involvement

Jessica Owen

‘It’s important the community remains at the heart of Pride process’

stranger things characters in season five mike lucas dustin and will

Omg, two major Stranger Things characters were almost killed off ahead of season five?!

Claudia Cox

This would have changed so much of the plot

‘I’m unnecessarily responsible with money’: A 22-year-old’s weekly spend on £26K

Francesca Eke

Murphy breaks down a week in the wallet whilst living at home and saving for a house

MAFS

The 15 cast members who’ve remained painfully single since leaving MAFS 2025, revealed

Kieran Galpin

There’s been some movement