King’s College London launches world-first AI literacy programme

King’s College London (KCL) has launched the world first AI-literacy programme.

This exciting initiative, created in collaboration with Luminance, Legora, Harvey, and Lucio AI will debut in January 2026.

The new programme will give law students and staff access to these leading legal AI tools and aim to guide them in navigating the emerging role of AI within the legal profession, KCL reports.

The programme will include a 12-week online training course and regular workshops, which are comprehensive and accessible to all law students and staff at King’s.

Professor Dan Hunter, Executive Dean of the Dickson Poon School of Law, explained that the course is fundamental for the next generation of lawyers.

He said: “By giving every student and staff member hands-on access and structured guidance, we’re ensuring that King’s graduates will lead the legal profession’s AI future.”

The collaborating companies also welcomed the new programme, which will offer students innovative guidance on linking theory with practical AI work.

Harry Borovick, General Counsel at Luminance explained that he was “especially excited to help bridge theory and practice for law students graduating into the AI era.”

Similarly, Vasu Aggarwal, co-founder of Lucio AI, agreed with Hunter and explained that this initiative will help King’s students shape the new world of AI, rather than operate passively within it as they must adapt to the changing legal system.

Speaking on the programme, Alex Fortescue-Webb, Head of Legal Engineering at Legora, also stressed the importance of responsible AI use.

He explained that: “By integrating our platform into clinical work, students will see first-hand how responsible AI can enhance real-world legal service and access to justice.”

Ultimately, this initiative will teach law students how to co-exist with AI, teaching them how to use it both professionally and ethically.

