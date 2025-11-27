The Tab
Jonathan Bailey

Dear straight women: Please stop being gremlins about Jonathan Bailey’s sexuality, it’s beyond gross

A concerning trend has emerged

Kieran Galpin | Entertainment

Media literacy is officially dead, because there’s a huge portion of Wicked Twitter – the straight female portion – who are convinced that gay Jonathan Bailey is secretly straight, or at a push, bisexual.

Jonathan Bailey, who has long been a proud and out gay man, has obviously recieved greater attention thanks to his role as Fiyero in Wicked and the recently released Wicked: For Good.

Somehow, this has caused an uptick in people questioning his sexuality, with it getting particularly prevalent following his pizza-making date with Ariana Grande. They were incredibly close, “flirting” and hugging as they whipped up a meal for New York Times Cooking.

“He might be gay, but still. I think he might be bisexual, and honestly, I think they can keep each other if they ever decide to bond more. Yes they will be different, but this will be under the context of: letting your differences and changing yourself for the person you love the most. (Not entirely of course),” one person wrote beneath Ariana and Jonathan.

“Jonathan Bailey is definitely a closet straight man,” another said, as someone else added, “He’s too hot to be gay.”

Things are even worse in the comments of Jonathan Bailey’s social handles, with straight women claiming they can “fix him” and “show him the right way.” On the extreme end of things, other women even suggested that he would “learn to enjoy it.”

Look, I get it, he’s dreamy, but let’s not pick apart his behaviour looking for bisexual signs just because YOU want him to be. He’s spoken openly about the battle he had in accepting his sexuality, and to suggest anything opposite is not only wrong, it’s homophobic.

Most Read

Aitch and Shona’s huge age gap revealed, as ‘jungle romance’ blossoms on I’m A Celeb

Love Is Blind’s Zack changes ‘creepy’ caption for anniversary with Bliss after backlash

The I’m A Celeb 2025 camp has been EVACUATED and all the cast moved to safety

I’m not the only one who thinks so either, as one person argued on Twitter: “Really?!? Not believing Jonathan Bailey is gay is straight up homophobia. He actively talks about being a gay man and the homophobia he’s faced. He’s also called you a**holes out on questioning his sexuality. Y’all are gross.”

“I just know if Jonathan Bailey wasn’t masculine presenting none of you would invalidate his sexuality or pushing literal corrective rape rhetorics on him. He’s not bi or straight HE IS GAY, and god forbid he’s close with his friends that are women, yall don’t know any queer men,” another said.

It should really go without saying, but: Gay men can play straight or bisexual men without sacrificing their own sexuality. It’s called acting for a reason, hun.

Jonathan Bailey is not straight, he’s not bisexual, he’s GAY

Just in case it wasn’t clear, Jonathan Bailey is a gay man who is not secretly straight or hiding a bisexual second life. Like a lot of queer people, his coming out experience was difficult.

“Of course, I thought that in order to be happy I needed to be straight,” he earlier told Pink News. “I reached a point where I thought, ‘F**k this,’ I’d much prefer to hold my boyfriend’s hand in public or be able to put my own face picture on Tinder and not be so concerned about that than get a part.”

Coming out as gay subsequently improved Jonathan Bailey’s life, despite initially losing some friends.

“When you come out, everything in your life gets better. Not necessarily in terms of some relationships, which might deteriorate with family for some poor people. It’s possible you lose friends. I lost an agent — my agent didn’t want me to come out. But, yes, everything gets better because you get self-confidence,” he told Attitude.

“But how can you be confident if a big part of your life is lying? So you get better in terms of relationships, friends of all sorts, family, if you’re lucky.”

So yes, while my heart bleeds for the straight women who don’t have a chance with Jonathan Bailey (sarcasm), do any of us?

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook.

Featured image credit:

More on: Celebrity Film LGBTQ+ Wicked
Kieran Galpin | Entertainment
RECOMMENDED READ

Pop in on friends: This simple Pringles QR code will be hugely helpful this Movember

Scan the mo to help a bro

Pringles

Read Next

Wicked Elphaba sex cardigan screenwriter

The Wicked screenwriter has finally explained why she put Elphaba in a chunky ‘sex cardigan’

‘This is weird’: A controversial new Wicked TikTok trend is getting lots of backlash

Ariana Grande spoiled the final scene of Wicked: For Good last year and nobody knew

Latest
Jonathan Bailey

Dear straight women: Please stop being gremlins about Jonathan Bailey’s sexuality, it’s beyond gross

Kieran Galpin

A concerning trend has emerged

Alison Hammond gets festive at Newcastle Christmas Market

Bethan King

Santa’s not the only celebrity coming to town!

We tried some of York’s most viral food spots: here’s our review

Tilda Baker

How lucky are we to go to uni in a city with so much tasty food to try…

Student solidarity rally to take place ‘in full solidarity with staff, and against cuts to our education’

Emma Netscher

The Lancaster Student Solidarity rally will take place at 12pm, Friday 28th November in Alexandra Square

gkbarry football

‘I’m in shock honestly’: WSL apologises over GK Barry’s ‘crude’ jokes on football live stream

Francesca Eke

At one point the influencer asked ‘What do we think of Tottenham?’, a football reference to the anti-Spurs chant led by Arsenal fans

‘No one thought it was real’: Warwick students describe moment accommodation burnt down

Sofia Drake-Perelló

New footage shows the block of flats just before it was engulfed by flames

Breaking: Lancaster UCU passes overwhelming vote of no confidence in pro-chancellor

Emma Netscher

The decision follows ‘extensive concerns raised by staff’

How to host a first-year flat Christmas on a budget

Jemima Kenley

Your halls kitchen may be tragic, but your flat Christmas doesn’t have to be, so here’s how to make it wholesome on a budget

the university of the arts london college in chelsea and then some university of manchester students

The government’s change to international student fees will cost these 30 UK unis the most

Claudia Cox

One London uni will have to cough up £24 million

The two huge things standing in the way of Aitch and Shona’s I’m A Celeb ‘romance’

Ellissa Bain

They could be a big problem

Jonathan Bailey

Dear straight women: Please stop being gremlins about Jonathan Bailey’s sexuality, it’s beyond gross

Kieran Galpin

A concerning trend has emerged

Alison Hammond gets festive at Newcastle Christmas Market

Bethan King

Santa’s not the only celebrity coming to town!

We tried some of York’s most viral food spots: here’s our review

Tilda Baker

How lucky are we to go to uni in a city with so much tasty food to try…

Student solidarity rally to take place ‘in full solidarity with staff, and against cuts to our education’

Emma Netscher

The Lancaster Student Solidarity rally will take place at 12pm, Friday 28th November in Alexandra Square

gkbarry football

‘I’m in shock honestly’: WSL apologises over GK Barry’s ‘crude’ jokes on football live stream

Francesca Eke

At one point the influencer asked ‘What do we think of Tottenham?’, a football reference to the anti-Spurs chant led by Arsenal fans

‘No one thought it was real’: Warwick students describe moment accommodation burnt down

Sofia Drake-Perelló

New footage shows the block of flats just before it was engulfed by flames

Breaking: Lancaster UCU passes overwhelming vote of no confidence in pro-chancellor

Emma Netscher

The decision follows ‘extensive concerns raised by staff’

How to host a first-year flat Christmas on a budget

Jemima Kenley

Your halls kitchen may be tragic, but your flat Christmas doesn’t have to be, so here’s how to make it wholesome on a budget

the university of the arts london college in chelsea and then some university of manchester students

The government’s change to international student fees will cost these 30 UK unis the most

Claudia Cox

One London uni will have to cough up £24 million

The two huge things standing in the way of Aitch and Shona’s I’m A Celeb ‘romance’

Ellissa Bain

They could be a big problem