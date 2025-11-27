Dear straight women: Please stop being gremlins about Jonathan Bailey’s sexuality, it’s beyond gross

5 seconds ago

Media literacy is officially dead, because there’s a huge portion of Wicked Twitter – the straight female portion – who are convinced that gay Jonathan Bailey is secretly straight, or at a push, bisexual.

Jonathan Bailey, who has long been a proud and out gay man, has obviously recieved greater attention thanks to his role as Fiyero in Wicked and the recently released Wicked: For Good.

Somehow, this has caused an uptick in people questioning his sexuality, with it getting particularly prevalent following his pizza-making date with Ariana Grande. They were incredibly close, “flirting” and hugging as they whipped up a meal for New York Times Cooking.

“He might be gay, but still. I think he might be bisexual, and honestly, I think they can keep each other if they ever decide to bond more. Yes they will be different, but this will be under the context of: letting your differences and changing yourself for the person you love the most. (Not entirely of course),” one person wrote beneath Ariana and Jonathan.

“Jonathan Bailey is definitely a closet straight man,” another said, as someone else added, “He’s too hot to be gay.”

Jonathan Bailey: I’m gay Twitter losers: yeah but he’s too hot to be gay. He kisses women on tv so he has to be bi Y’all know how stupid you sound right? — brian 🫧✨ (@mysticeras) November 26, 2025

Things are even worse in the comments of Jonathan Bailey’s social handles, with straight women claiming they can “fix him” and “show him the right way.” On the extreme end of things, other women even suggested that he would “learn to enjoy it.”

Look, I get it, he’s dreamy, but let’s not pick apart his behaviour looking for bisexual signs just because YOU want him to be. He’s spoken openly about the battle he had in accepting his sexuality, and to suggest anything opposite is not only wrong, it’s homophobic.

I’m not the only one who thinks so either, as one person argued on Twitter: “Really?!? Not believing Jonathan Bailey is gay is straight up homophobia. He actively talks about being a gay man and the homophobia he’s faced. He’s also called you a**holes out on questioning his sexuality. Y’all are gross.”

Saying Jonathan Bailey, a gay man, is actually bisexual because you want him to be is homophobic. Cut this shit out. pic.twitter.com/TqJCIRaQ6C — Robin 🏳️‍⚧️ (they/them) (@eattherich73) November 26, 2025

“I just know if Jonathan Bailey wasn’t masculine presenting none of you would invalidate his sexuality or pushing literal corrective rape rhetorics on him. He’s not bi or straight HE IS GAY, and god forbid he’s close with his friends that are women, yall don’t know any queer men,” another said.

It should really go without saying, but: Gay men can play straight or bisexual men without sacrificing their own sexuality. It’s called acting for a reason, hun.

Jonathan Bailey is not straight, he’s not bisexual, he’s GAY

*jonathan bailey talking about the obstacles he has had to overcome due to being being a gay actor in hollywood in nearly every interview he does* annoying straight person: “he’s secretly bi” what did men do to deserve him?” “i can fix him” pic.twitter.com/TuD69R4h8n — ︎eliza (@russelleaff) November 26, 2025

Just in case it wasn’t clear, Jonathan Bailey is a gay man who is not secretly straight or hiding a bisexual second life. Like a lot of queer people, his coming out experience was difficult.

“Of course, I thought that in order to be happy I needed to be straight,” he earlier told Pink News. “I reached a point where I thought, ‘F**k this,’ I’d much prefer to hold my boyfriend’s hand in public or be able to put my own face picture on Tinder and not be so concerned about that than get a part.”

Coming out as gay subsequently improved Jonathan Bailey’s life, despite initially losing some friends.

straight women are SOOOOO weird about Jonathan Bailey and the worst part is that they don't realize how fucking homophobic they are — a.🫧 wfg spoilers (@xcowboygeniusx) November 26, 2025

“When you come out, everything in your life gets better. Not necessarily in terms of some relationships, which might deteriorate with family for some poor people. It’s possible you lose friends. I lost an agent — my agent didn’t want me to come out. But, yes, everything gets better because you get self-confidence,” he told Attitude.

“But how can you be confident if a big part of your life is lying? So you get better in terms of relationships, friends of all sorts, family, if you’re lucky.”

So yes, while my heart bleeds for the straight women who don’t have a chance with Jonathan Bailey (sarcasm), do any of us?

