Everything in the Golden Globes’ luxury gift bags, that are eye-wateringly expensive

Awards season is about prestige and talent, but at the Golden Globes, it’s also very much about the extortionately expensive gift bags.

Ahead of the 83rd Golden Globe Awards which are due to take place on Sunday, the Globes teamed up with luxury lifestyle publication Robb Report to unveil what they’re calling the “world’s most luxurious gift bag”, a suede Atlas bespoke duffel stuffed with freebies worth just under $1 million.

Dubbed the ultimate gift bag, the offering will be given to all winners and presenters at the ceremony, hosted by Nikki Glaser for the second year running. There’s just one small catch: Many of the most extravagant items are first come, first served, meaning the fastest celebs get the flashiest prizes.

So what exactly do you get when you win a Golden Globe in 2026? A lot. And then some.

Luxury travel worth more than most houses

Let’s start with the holidays. Among the most eye-watering offerings is a five-day luxury yacht charter through Indonesia’s Coral Triangle aboard the Celestia Phinisi, valued at $60,000 and available to all participants. Casual.

There are also multiple ultra-exclusive resort stays up for grabs, including a three-night stay at The Residence, a six-bedroom beachfront villa at the Hilton Maldives Amingiri Resort & Spa ($80,000), and atwo-night stay at The Muraka, the world’s first undersea residence ($70,000), because apparently sleeping underwater is just something you do when you’re rich.

Brad Pitt’s skincare routine and an LED helmet

If sun-soaked island breaks aren’t your thing, the bag also goes hard on beauty and wellness.

Every recipient gets products from Brad Pitt’s skincare brand Beau Domaine, alongside luxury skincare from brands like Cellcosmet, Sothys, Perfumehead, and TRONQUE.

There’s also a CurrentBody LED hair growth helmet worth $860, because even Hollywood isn’t immune to male pattern baldness.

A particularly wild inclusion is an exclusive full-club rental at DOGPOUND Gym, the ultra-private fitness club favoured by Taylor Swift, Hailey Bieber, and Ashley Graham. Only five people can snag that one, and it’s valued at $7,500.

Wine so expensive it hurts to read about

All recipients will receive a bottle of Cygnet 22 and 77 gin, plus custom martini and rocks glasses by Erik Lorincz, worth $500. Some will also get a six-bottle case of Isle of Harris whisky produced exclusively for the awards. But one lucky star will truly hit the jackpot.

The most absurd item in the entire bag is nine ultra-rare bottles of Liber Pater French wine, spanning vintages from 2006 to 2019, valued at a staggering $210,000. Another single recipient will receive two tickets to the Jubilee at the Liber Pater estate in Bordeaux, worth $117,000.

Yes, that’s nearly $330,000 in wine-related gifts alone.

A million-dollar consolation prize

According to the Golden Globes, the gift bag is fully customisable, with recipients choosing from 35 different offerings across travel, beauty, wellness, and spirits.

“Recipients will have the opportunity to tailor selections to their personal interests,” reads the official press release. “Featuring nearly double the number of global travel getaways compared to last year…”

So even if you don’t take home the iconic gold statue, you’ll still be leaving with a duffel bag worth more than most people’s lifetime earnings.

Truly, there are no losers at the Golden Globes, just varying degrees of obscenely pampered winners.

