The Tab

Every iconic, awkward and unhinged moment from the Critics Choice Awards 2026

It was so juicy

Hebe Hancock | Entertainment

For the first major awards show of the year, the Critics Choice Awards 2026 truly gave us everything: Heartfelt speeches, unhinged comedy bits, and of course, surprise snubs. Held last night in Santa Monica, the ceremony marked the official start of what’s already shaping up to be a chaotic awards season.

On paper, it was a huge night for the films. One Battle After Another took home best picture and best director, while Sinners and Frankenstein dominated the film categories with four wins each. But let’s be honest, we care far more about those viral moments.

Hacks actors Megan Stalter and Paul W. Downs won the red carpet

Credit: Shutterstock/John Salangsang

First up: Hacks co-stars Megan Stalter and Paul W. Downs absolutely stealing the red carpet. The pair turned up dressed as pitch-perfect replicas of Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner’s viral orange Chrome Hearts looks from the Marty Supreme premiere.

Downs went full Timmy in a blazing leather suit, while Stalter embodied Kylie with dramatic cutouts, pouting poses and even choreographing Downs’ hand placement. The commitment? Unmatched. The ping pong paddle accessory? Genuis.

There was chaos with a ping pong paddle

Credit: E!

That paddle became a recurring theme thanks to host Chelsea Handler, who returned for her fourth year, While joking about Chalamet’s ping pong-heavy role in Marty Supreme, she announced that someone in the audience had a paddle under their seat, and whoever found it got to spank him at the afterparty.

Most Read

I missed the Stranger Things finale’s post-credit scene and it literally changes everything

BEavo's mum

Sorry in advance: Here are all the unhinged pics and clips of Beavo’s mum on OnlyFans

OnlyFans son with his dad

There’s another son making OnlyFans content with his dad, so we asked him simply: Why?

Enter Kathy Bates. Cameras caught her licking the paddle in her seat before immediately regretting it, mouthing, “That’s so gross,” as the room erupted. A deeply cursed moment.

Owen Cooper gave the night’s sweetest speech

There were sweeter moments too. Adolescence actor Owen Cooper made history as the youngest-ever winner of best supporting actor in a series at just 16. His speech was sincere, emotional and refreshingly un-polished.

Miles Caton, winning Best Young Actor for Sinners, was similarly heartfelt, even if everyone at home felt a wave of anxiety watching him clutch his phone onstage.

Jessie Buckley reminded everyone she’s married to Paul Mescal (on screen)

Jessie Buckley also delivered one of the night’s most quoted speeches while accepting Best Actress for Hamnet, shouting out her onscreen husband Paul Mescal. “I know loads of other women in this room love you too, tough s**t!” she joked, sending Mescal into a blushing fit.

Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner went fully public

And then there was Timothée Chalamet. Slightly shaken, visibly emotional, and very much in love. While accepting best actor, he thanked his “partner of three years” Kylie Jenner, telling her, “I love you. I couldn’t do this without you.”

Cameras caught Kylie mouthing “I love you” back, followed by a rare mid-show kiss that promptly broke the internet.

Credit: E!

Not every moment landed comfortably. Chelsea Handler also paid tribute to the late Rob Reiner, calling him “the nicest guy in Hollywood”, a comment that drew applause but also felt heavy given the tragedy surrounding his family.

The Critics Choice Awards 2026 proved one thing: Awards season is officially back, and it’s already extremely online.

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook.

Featured image credit: E!, Shutterstock/John Salangsang

More on: Celebrity Film Viral
Hebe Hancock | Entertainment
RECOMMENDED READ

This hilarious ‘touch grass’ rug is for the guys and girlies who haven’t been outside since June

It's giving 'I've got my life together and what'

EXTRA

Read Next

Marty Supreme’s Odessa A’zion finally addresses those wig rumors, and people aren’t happy

Eight chilling The Simpsons predictions for 2026 that could actually come true

Will Smith sued court documents

Will Smith is being sued by his ex-violinist after disturbing claims emerge in court documents

Latest

“It’s so boring to look at”: Exeter residents criticise proposed 10-storey student block

Katie Smith

The giant block of Exeter student flats is being called ‘overbearing’ and ‘boring’ to look at

tara lynn halter top tiktok

From start to finish: Explaining the Tara Lynn halter top controversy that’s all over TikTok

Francesca Eke

‘There ain’t no way that girl’s a nurse’

Guys, there’s a new London club night where men must be six foot tall to enter

Maisy Gledhill

And yes boys, you will be measured on the door

There’s a convincing theory that everyone on this year’s Traitors secretly knows each other

Esther Knowles

The evidence that the series four Traitors contestants are all related is too convincing to ignore

microtrends 2026

Labubus, gingham and leopard print?! TikTok thinks these microtrends will be dumped in 2026

Maisy Gledhill

Leopard print is out and I’m not okay

The Housemaid director hotel scene

Director reveals exactly how The Housemaid’s steamiest scenes were actually filmed

Suchismita Ghosh

‘Our actors were just really free’

Every iconic, awkward and unhinged moment from the Critics Choice Awards 2026

Hebe Hancock

It was so juicy

2025 academic resolutions we’ll all break by week three (Glasgow edition)

Georgia French

The academic weapon to academic victim trajectory.

joe jonas girlfriend

Meet Tatiana Gabriela, Joe Jonas’ hot, model girlfriend he’s literally drooling over

Francesca Eke

They spent New Year’s Eve together with Joe’s daughters

Every small joy that got us through first semester at Glasgow

Georgia French

Thank god we made it

“It’s so boring to look at”: Exeter residents criticise proposed 10-storey student block

Katie Smith

The giant block of Exeter student flats is being called ‘overbearing’ and ‘boring’ to look at

tara lynn halter top tiktok

From start to finish: Explaining the Tara Lynn halter top controversy that’s all over TikTok

Francesca Eke

‘There ain’t no way that girl’s a nurse’

Guys, there’s a new London club night where men must be six foot tall to enter

Maisy Gledhill

And yes boys, you will be measured on the door

There’s a convincing theory that everyone on this year’s Traitors secretly knows each other

Esther Knowles

The evidence that the series four Traitors contestants are all related is too convincing to ignore

microtrends 2026

Labubus, gingham and leopard print?! TikTok thinks these microtrends will be dumped in 2026

Maisy Gledhill

Leopard print is out and I’m not okay

The Housemaid director hotel scene

Director reveals exactly how The Housemaid’s steamiest scenes were actually filmed

Suchismita Ghosh

‘Our actors were just really free’

Every iconic, awkward and unhinged moment from the Critics Choice Awards 2026

Hebe Hancock

It was so juicy

2025 academic resolutions we’ll all break by week three (Glasgow edition)

Georgia French

The academic weapon to academic victim trajectory.

joe jonas girlfriend

Meet Tatiana Gabriela, Joe Jonas’ hot, model girlfriend he’s literally drooling over

Francesca Eke

They spent New Year’s Eve together with Joe’s daughters

Every small joy that got us through first semester at Glasgow

Georgia French

Thank god we made it