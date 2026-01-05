Every iconic, awkward and unhinged moment from the Critics Choice Awards 2026

1 hour ago

For the first major awards show of the year, the Critics Choice Awards 2026 truly gave us everything: Heartfelt speeches, unhinged comedy bits, and of course, surprise snubs. Held last night in Santa Monica, the ceremony marked the official start of what’s already shaping up to be a chaotic awards season.

On paper, it was a huge night for the films. One Battle After Another took home best picture and best director, while Sinners and Frankenstein dominated the film categories with four wins each. But let’s be honest, we care far more about those viral moments.

Hacks actors Megan Stalter and Paul W. Downs won the red carpet

First up: Hacks co-stars Megan Stalter and Paul W. Downs absolutely stealing the red carpet. The pair turned up dressed as pitch-perfect replicas of Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner’s viral orange Chrome Hearts looks from the Marty Supreme premiere.

Downs went full Timmy in a blazing leather suit, while Stalter embodied Kylie with dramatic cutouts, pouting poses and even choreographing Downs’ hand placement. The commitment? Unmatched. The ping pong paddle accessory? Genuis.

There was chaos with a ping pong paddle

That paddle became a recurring theme thanks to host Chelsea Handler, who returned for her fourth year, While joking about Chalamet’s ping pong-heavy role in Marty Supreme, she announced that someone in the audience had a paddle under their seat, and whoever found it got to spank him at the afterparty.

Enter Kathy Bates. Cameras caught her licking the paddle in her seat before immediately regretting it, mouthing, “That’s so gross,” as the room erupted. A deeply cursed moment.

Owen Cooper gave the night’s sweetest speech

Owen Cooper’s acceptance speech at the Emmys

There were sweeter moments too. Adolescence actor Owen Cooper made history as the youngest-ever winner of best supporting actor in a series at just 16. His speech was sincere, emotional and refreshingly un-polished.

Miles Caton, winning Best Young Actor for Sinners, was similarly heartfelt, even if everyone at home felt a wave of anxiety watching him clutch his phone onstage.

Jessie Buckley reminded everyone she’s married to Paul Mescal (on screen)

this was super sweet. Jessie Buckley made Paul Mescal cry during her Best Actress speech at the Critics’ Choice Awards “I bloody love you, man, and I know loads of other women do in this room too, but tough shit! I could drink you like water” pic.twitter.com/IjQWe8IsRe — Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) January 5, 2026

Jessie Buckley also delivered one of the night’s most quoted speeches while accepting Best Actress for Hamnet, shouting out her onscreen husband Paul Mescal. “I know loads of other women in this room love you too, tough s**t!” she joked, sending Mescal into a blushing fit.

Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner went fully public

Timothée Chalamet ended his Best Actor speech by thanking Kylie Jenner: “Thank you to my partner of three years. Thank you for our foundation. I love you. I couldn’t do this without you. Thank you from the bottom of my heart.” pic.twitter.com/RnLVIAGPxm — Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) January 5, 2026

And then there was Timothée Chalamet. Slightly shaken, visibly emotional, and very much in love. While accepting best actor, he thanked his “partner of three years” Kylie Jenner, telling her, “I love you. I couldn’t do this without you.”

Cameras caught Kylie mouthing “I love you” back, followed by a rare mid-show kiss that promptly broke the internet.

Not every moment landed comfortably. Chelsea Handler also paid tribute to the late Rob Reiner, calling him “the nicest guy in Hollywood”, a comment that drew applause but also felt heavy given the tragedy surrounding his family.

The Critics Choice Awards 2026 proved one thing: Awards season is officially back, and it’s already extremely online.

Featured image credit: E!, Shutterstock/John Salangsang