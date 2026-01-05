The Tab

Eight chilling The Simpsons predictions for 2026 that could actually come true

The show correctly predicts so many crazy things

Ellissa Bain | Trends

Every new year, people turn to The Simpsons to find out what horrifying things could coming, because the animated comedy makes some eerily correct predictions, so what’s in store for 2026? It accurately predicted Donald Trump’s presidency, Twitter turning into  X and Lady Gaga’s Super Bowl performance, just to name a few. None of the show’s predictions have actual dates tied to them, but here are some things that could happen this year.

That super flu? It’s about to get a whole lot worse

If you’ve been ill with that super flu everyone’s talking about, this is only the start. The 1993 episode “Marge in Chains” is about the spread of a fictional “Osaka Flu” which gets to Springfield through shipping. The flu isn’t actually that bad, but is creates widespread panic and shows the weaknesses in public health. Oh dear.

The Simpsons predicts AI will take over our jobs

Credit: Fox

According to The Simpsons, your job isn’t safe for much longer. A 2012 episode called “Them, Robot” shows a world where robots take over Springfield’s careers. Sound familiar? Mr Burns replaces the Springfield Nuclear Power Plant workers with robots, because it’s more efficient and cheaper, just like AI is taking over our lives right now.

Smart technology could take over home life, too

It’s not just your jobs that are going, either. The Simpsons has predicted a life where smart technology takes over your home life too. Okay, we already have Alexas and smart lightbulbs, but the 2001 episode “Treehouse of Horror XII” follows the Simpson family as they move into a fully automated smart home, controlled by their voices.

You could literally be going to Space this year

Most Read

I missed the Stranger Things finale’s post-credit scene and it literally changes everything

BEavo's mum

Sorry in advance: Here are all the unhinged pics and clips of Beavo’s mum on OnlyFans

Letterboxd

It can be confusing, so here’s how to see your Letterboxd Wrapped for 2025

Credit: Fox

In the 1994 episode “Deep Space Homer,” The Simpson dad is sent to space as NASA tries to make space exploration and travel more accessible to the public. They already started sending celebrities to space in 2025, *cough cough Katy Perry* so this honestly doesn’t seem too far off.

Climate and environmental disasters could get worse

In the 1992 episode “Homer the Heretic,” Homer doesn’t want to go to church because a severe blizzard hits Springfield, so we can expect more freak weather this year. Plus, The Simpsons movie predicts an environmental disaster caused by toxins which are dumped in the lake.

And mark your calendars… aliens are coming to Earth

Credit: Fox

Every year we hope this will be the year aliens make contact, and every year, we are thoroughly disappointed. However, a 1997 episode called “The Springfield Files” follows two FBI agents as they visit Springfield to investigate an alien that Homer claims he has seen in the woods. If The Simpsons predicted it, it will happen one day.

The Simpsons predicts the end of the world

Could 2026 actually be doomsday? Warnings and threats come every year and never actually amount to anything. But a 2005 episode called “Thank God, It’s Doomsday” has people scared about the end of the world. Homer, Lisa and Bart go to the cinema and see a film about The Rapture, and Homer starts freaking out about the “end” being “near”.

And the list wouldn’t be complete without WW3

The thing everyone fears the most right now is WW3, and The Simpsons has predicted it on multiple occasions. In a 1987 short, Homer is convinced WW3 has started and tells the family to hide in a bomb shelter in the garden. Another 1995 episode called “Lisa’s Wedding” shows Lisa’s British fiancé telling Homer and Bart in the future, “We saved your a** in WW3”. I’m scared.

For more like this – like The Tab on Facebook.

Featured image by: Fox

More on: The Simpsons Trends Viral
Ellissa Bain | Trends
RECOMMENDED READ

This hilarious ‘touch grass’ rug is for the guys and girlies who haven’t been outside since June

It's giving 'I've got my life together and what'

EXTRA

Read Next

Three bleak things that will happen in 2026, according to a top psychic’s predictions

Guys, The Simpsons just ‘killed off’ one of the main characters and I’m not okay

The Simpsons

Omg, The Simpsons eerily predicted key Pope details way back in 1998 and we missed it

Latest

The Traitors schedule has shifted again, so here’s the full timetable for series four

Hebe Hancock

I need more NOW

Stranger Thing

Wait, there’s another Stranger Things episode coming? Explaining ‘conformity gate’

Kieran Galpin

It’s giving collective psychosis

The ultimate 2026 ins and outs for Exeter students

Emily Thackeray

From no longer skipping 9am lectures to actually taking out the bins

Vickie Stranger Things finale

The Duffer Brothers finally explain why Vickie didn’t appear at the end of Stranger Things finale

Suchismita Ghosh

She was such a huge part of Robin’s life

Love Island winner announces baby with new girlfriend

Love Island winner announces he’s welcomed a baby with new girlfriend after shock show split

Hayley Soen

It’s been a whirlwind

Eight chilling The Simpsons predictions for 2026 that could actually come true

Ellissa Bain

The show correctly predicts so many crazy things

It’s time! Meet the cast of Love Island All Stars 2026 who are back looking for love again

Hayley Soen

There are two former winners!

Drake Von

Oh god: There are new explicit teasers for the gay Bonnie Blue stunt, and they’re feral

Kieran Galpin

1,000 bottoms versus one top is getting closer

‘Scammed out of £20k’: London students forced to move out of ‘most exclusive’ student hall

Lynn Tan

Students were told to leave the luxurious student hall following a power outage

Eight King’s College London academics recognised in New Year’s Honours list

Isabella Zbucki

They were praised for developing their respective fields of study

The Traitors schedule has shifted again, so here’s the full timetable for series four

Hebe Hancock

I need more NOW

Stranger Thing

Wait, there’s another Stranger Things episode coming? Explaining ‘conformity gate’

Kieran Galpin

It’s giving collective psychosis

The ultimate 2026 ins and outs for Exeter students

Emily Thackeray

From no longer skipping 9am lectures to actually taking out the bins

Vickie Stranger Things finale

The Duffer Brothers finally explain why Vickie didn’t appear at the end of Stranger Things finale

Suchismita Ghosh

She was such a huge part of Robin’s life

Love Island winner announces baby with new girlfriend

Love Island winner announces he’s welcomed a baby with new girlfriend after shock show split

Hayley Soen

It’s been a whirlwind

Eight chilling The Simpsons predictions for 2026 that could actually come true

Ellissa Bain

The show correctly predicts so many crazy things

It’s time! Meet the cast of Love Island All Stars 2026 who are back looking for love again

Hayley Soen

There are two former winners!

Drake Von

Oh god: There are new explicit teasers for the gay Bonnie Blue stunt, and they’re feral

Kieran Galpin

1,000 bottoms versus one top is getting closer

‘Scammed out of £20k’: London students forced to move out of ‘most exclusive’ student hall

Lynn Tan

Students were told to leave the luxurious student hall following a power outage

Eight King’s College London academics recognised in New Year’s Honours list

Isabella Zbucki

They were praised for developing their respective fields of study