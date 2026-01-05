Eight chilling The Simpsons predictions for 2026 that could actually come true

49 mins ago

Every new year, people turn to The Simpsons to find out what horrifying things could coming, because the animated comedy makes some eerily correct predictions, so what’s in store for 2026? It accurately predicted Donald Trump’s presidency, Twitter turning into X and Lady Gaga’s Super Bowl performance, just to name a few. None of the show’s predictions have actual dates tied to them, but here are some things that could happen this year.

That super flu? It’s about to get a whole lot worse

If you’ve been ill with that super flu everyone’s talking about, this is only the start. The 1993 episode “Marge in Chains” is about the spread of a fictional “Osaka Flu” which gets to Springfield through shipping. The flu isn’t actually that bad, but is creates widespread panic and shows the weaknesses in public health. Oh dear.

The Simpsons predicts AI will take over our jobs

According to The Simpsons, your job isn’t safe for much longer. A 2012 episode called “Them, Robot” shows a world where robots take over Springfield’s careers. Sound familiar? Mr Burns replaces the Springfield Nuclear Power Plant workers with robots, because it’s more efficient and cheaper, just like AI is taking over our lives right now.

Smart technology could take over home life, too

It’s not just your jobs that are going, either. The Simpsons has predicted a life where smart technology takes over your home life too. Okay, we already have Alexas and smart lightbulbs, but the 2001 episode “Treehouse of Horror XII” follows the Simpson family as they move into a fully automated smart home, controlled by their voices.

You could literally be going to Space this year

In the 1994 episode “Deep Space Homer,” The Simpson dad is sent to space as NASA tries to make space exploration and travel more accessible to the public. They already started sending celebrities to space in 2025, *cough cough Katy Perry* so this honestly doesn’t seem too far off.

Climate and environmental disasters could get worse

In the 1992 episode “Homer the Heretic,” Homer doesn’t want to go to church because a severe blizzard hits Springfield, so we can expect more freak weather this year. Plus, The Simpsons movie predicts an environmental disaster caused by toxins which are dumped in the lake.

And mark your calendars… aliens are coming to Earth

Every year we hope this will be the year aliens make contact, and every year, we are thoroughly disappointed. However, a 1997 episode called “The Springfield Files” follows two FBI agents as they visit Springfield to investigate an alien that Homer claims he has seen in the woods. If The Simpsons predicted it, it will happen one day.

The Simpsons predicts the end of the world

Could 2026 actually be doomsday? Warnings and threats come every year and never actually amount to anything. But a 2005 episode called “Thank God, It’s Doomsday” has people scared about the end of the world. Homer, Lisa and Bart go to the cinema and see a film about The Rapture, and Homer starts freaking out about the “end” being “near”.

And the list wouldn’t be complete without WW3

The thing everyone fears the most right now is WW3, and The Simpsons has predicted it on multiple occasions. In a 1987 short, Homer is convinced WW3 has started and tells the family to hide in a bomb shelter in the garden. Another 1995 episode called “Lisa’s Wedding” shows Lisa’s British fiancé telling Homer and Bart in the future, “We saved your a** in WW3”. I’m scared.

Featured image by: Fox