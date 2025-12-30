The Tab

Three bleak things that will happen in 2026, according to a top psychic’s predictions

Maybe it won’t be my year

Hebe Hancock | Trends

If you were hoping that 2026 would finally be the year you get your life together, find a loyal Hinge match, and stop living off beige food, I have some truly horrific predictions from a psychic.

While we’re all busy planning which house party to avoid this New Year’s Eve, award-winning psychic Jill M. Jackson has been peering into her crystal ball, and the outlook is, to put it lightly, bleak.

Here is a breakdown of why 2026 is already looking like a total fever dream, according to the people who apparently see the future.

1. You’re going to lose your job (but it’s ‘spiritual’)

Jill told the JeffMara podcast that 2026 is going to be an economic “rollercoaster”. She predicts massive job losses and financial instability. But don’t worry about your rent! Apparently, there’s a “flip side”.

Jill says that losing your livelihood is actually just an opportunity to “go within” and realise you weren’t on your “soul’s path”. So, when you’re jobless, just remember: It’s not unemployment, it’s growth.

2. The world is basically becoming Waterworld

If the economy doesn’t get you, the “earth changes” will. Jill is predicting an “amplification of water events”, specifically targeting Japan, the Caribbean, and Indonesia.

She’s seeing earthquakes and flooding galore. Basically, if you were planning a cheeky beach getaway to Thailand in 2026, you might want to swap the bikini for a life jacket. Spirit is talking, and Spirit is saying “bring a snorkel”.

Credit: Canva

3. More world conflict (but some good news for Venezuela?)

Just in case you weren’t stressed enough, Jill also predicts “major conflict” and “world conflict” breaking out in certain places.

She claims these wars are basically manufactured by the “powers that be” for money and control, which, fair, we probably didn’t need a psychic to tell us that. There is one tiny silver lining, though. She reckons the tension with Venezuela is going to “fizzle out” by mid-2026.

So, if we can just make it to June without a total global meltdown, we might be okay.

A massive global funeral (and no, it’s not Trump)

Credit: Canva

Enter psychic number two: Selina Avalon. She’s doubled down on a prediction that a “prominent global male figure” is going to have a massive state funeral in early January 2026.

Before you start placing your bets on who it is, Selina has already ruled one person out. She claims she saw a vision of Donald Trump at the funeral wearing black and standing next to Melania. So, he’s safe, but the rest of the world’s leaders should probably be looking over their shoulders.

To round it off, Selina is also predicting a one-world digital currency (terrifying), UK power cuts caused by cyber-attacks (annoying), and AI replacing even more human workers.

So, to recap 2026: You’ll have no job, no electricity, your holiday is cancelled due to a tsunami, and we’re all watching a massive funeral on a global broadcast. But hey, at least we’ll finally be on our “soul’s path”, right?

Happy New Year!

Featured image credit: Canva, @jillmjacksonofficial/Instagram

More on: Politics Viral World War Three
