The Tab

Here’s exactly how to find your 2025 exit song, for that viral end of year TikTok trend

I need to know mine

Ellissa Bain | Trends

We’re almost at the end of 2025, and that means the end-of-year TikTok trends have arrived. From the annual “the 2025 season has come to an end” montages to sharing your “travel wrapped” and eating 12 grapes under the table on New Year’s Eve, there are literally loads. However, the most popular this year by far is the “my 2025 exit song” trend, and this is exactly how to do it.

@mattiegouman

So excited for what’s to come in 2026 ♥️ #2025exitsong #2026

♬ original sound – d.influenced

The ‘my 2025 exit song’ is everywhere on TikTok right now

The viral trend involves posting a video of yourself alongside a song that sums up your 2025. Some people are choosing their own exit songs, while others are letting TikTok choose for them.

All the songs are usually about leaving the bad things in the past and looking forward to a great year, and there are quite a few motivational sounds doing the rounds right now.

One popular one says: “I think the next plot twist is that things are about to get really good. I think this world is going to open up for you in unimaginable ways. I think you’re walking into your best chapter yet.”

Another viral one is singer Adele saying on stage: “So the biggest lesson I learned, it’s all in this album, is that you can’t control bloody anything so just go with it, sit with it, have a laugh and enjoy all of it.”

@miamusicmayhem

2025 was a year… #2026 #exitsong #music

♬ original sound – Nursedanielle__

Here’s exactly how to find your 2025 exit song on TikTok

To find your 2025 exist song, all you have to do is open TikTok and click on the search bar. Then, type “my exit song for 2025” and tap “search”. Click on the first video that appears in the top left-hand corner, and that’s your 2025 exit song. It’s as simple as that!

Now all you have to do is click on the sound in the bottom-right-hand corner and press “Add to favourites”. The sound will now be saved in your favourites, so you can easily make your own 2025 exit song video.

Featured image by: TikTok

More on: TikTok Trend Trends Viral
Revealed: University of Manchester halls replace mattresses every five to seven years

Becky Devonshire-Pay

Worst case scenario, you’ve shared a mattress with six other people

‘We have fun, it’s not weird’: Mum and daughter doing OnlyFans together share wild content

Hayley Soen

‘They can ask for whatever they want from us’

lily phillips the onlyfans content creator weird requests

Lily Phillips details the ‘way too weird’ OnlyFans requests she refuses to film

Claudia Cox

She wouldn’t touch some very common genres of adult content

The most delusional New Year’s resolutions Cardiff students have ever made

Niina Tumber

New year, new me. But is it really?

Travis Barker gifts daughter Alabama dozens of ‘creepy’ lingerie sets for Christmas

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

She showed off the whole box in a TikTok haul

Stranger Things 5 plot hole Will spy

This massive Stranger Things season five plot hole makes no sense if you remember Will is a spy

Suchismita Ghosh

It seems like the writers have given up on the story

Stranger Things’ ‘M cave’ is REAL, and this guy is still missing after it made his body ‘vibrate’

Kieran Galpin

The disappearance of Kenny Veach is as terrifying as it is captivating

The real reason police say they can’t help homeless Ned’s Declassified actor Tylor Chase

Hebe Hancock

It’s super sad

Exams and essay writing should be replaced, says Birmingham business school report

Cassandra Fong

The report is part of a decolonisation initiative by leading academics

Here’s how to make your own AI New Year photos to welcome 2026, and the best prompts

Ellissa Bain

It’s so easy

