Here’s exactly how to find your 2025 exit song, for that viral end of year TikTok trend

5 hours ago

We’re almost at the end of 2025, and that means the end-of-year TikTok trends have arrived. From the annual “the 2025 season has come to an end” montages to sharing your “travel wrapped” and eating 12 grapes under the table on New Year’s Eve, there are literally loads. However, the most popular this year by far is the “my 2025 exit song” trend, and this is exactly how to do it.

The ‘my 2025 exit song’ is everywhere on TikTok right now

The viral trend involves posting a video of yourself alongside a song that sums up your 2025. Some people are choosing their own exit songs, while others are letting TikTok choose for them.

All the songs are usually about leaving the bad things in the past and looking forward to a great year, and there are quite a few motivational sounds doing the rounds right now.

One popular one says: “I think the next plot twist is that things are about to get really good. I think this world is going to open up for you in unimaginable ways. I think you’re walking into your best chapter yet.”

Another viral one is singer Adele saying on stage: “So the biggest lesson I learned, it’s all in this album, is that you can’t control bloody anything so just go with it, sit with it, have a laugh and enjoy all of it.”

Here’s exactly how to find your 2025 exit song on TikTok

To find your 2025 exist song, all you have to do is open TikTok and click on the search bar. Then, type “my exit song for 2025” and tap “search”. Click on the first video that appears in the top left-hand corner, and that’s your 2025 exit song. It’s as simple as that!

Now all you have to do is click on the sound in the bottom-right-hand corner and press “Add to favourites”. The sound will now be saved in your favourites, so you can easily make your own 2025 exit song video.

Featured image by: TikTok