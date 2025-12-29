The four iPhone camera settings you need to change to take the best quality photos

5 hours ago

It seems like everyone got an iPhone for Christmas this year, and everyone is moaning about the camera. There’s nothing worse than getting a new phone and the camera quality somehow seems worse than the old model?! It always happens, and it’s because you haven’t got the right settings switched on. So, here are the iPhone camera settings you need to choose for the best quality photos.

Here are the best quality camera settings for your iPhone

To take better quality pictures, there are four main settings you need to change:

Go to Settings > Camera > Formats Change the Camera Capture section to “High Efficiency” Turn on “ProRAW & Resolution Control” and select “JPEG-XL Lossless” Change the “Photo Mode” from 12 MP to 24 MP

And these are the best camera settings for recording video

The camera settings are different for recording video, so make sure you change these too:

Go to Settings > Camera > Record video Change the ticked option to “4K at 60 fps” Turn on “HDR video” Turn on “Enhanced Stabilisation” Turn off “Auto FPS, “Lock Camera” and “Lock White Balance”

For the full iPhone camera settings, you need a Pro model

If you can’t see all of these settings on your iPhone, that’s because you haven’t got a Pro model. The full camera settings above are only available on the iPhone 14 Pro, 15 Pro, 16 Pro, and 17 Pro, which have the best cameras and therefore the most camera options.

People with an iPhone 14, 15, 16 or 17 will still have most of these settings, but there might be a few that are missing. If so, just change as many as you can, and you’ll still see a noticeable difference in your photo quality. Finally, no more grainy photos!

Featured image by: Canva