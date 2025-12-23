This hilarious ‘touch grass’ rug is for the guys and girlies who haven’t been outside since June

5 hours ago

This article is brought to you in partnership with EXTRA.

With the arrival of the winter blues and the ever-alluring siren song of doomscrolling on TikTok, it’s never been more important to get outside and touch some grass. Enter EXTRA’s “grounded” rug, an intentionally ridiculous alternative to getting out of bed, putting your coat on, and going outside to get some UV – god, I’m exhausted already.

According to EXTRA’s own research, 70 per cent of Gen Z admit to overthinking more during the long winter months, and I’m not even that surprised. Between Christmas shopping and knowing you’ll have to listen to your distant family members prattle on for an entire dinner, the festive period is looking less merry and more mandatory by the minute.

New research from EXTRA reveals that the bedroom has officially become overthinking HQ for over half of Gen Z (54%), with spirals most likely to happen before sleep (49%).

Usually, those moments result in prolonged hypnotism from TikTok, despite that little voice in the back of your head that sounds oddly like your mum.

“Go outside,” she says. “Walk the dog, feel the crisp winter air and soak up what little sun there is.”

Most of Gen Z (50 per cent) know this will help, and yet, nearly a third can go a full day without stepping outside in the winter. That’s when that sneaky little f*cker TikTok comes in, like it knows you’re looking to unplug from the world and watch *those* celebrity impressions, AI-generated slop, and some strange trends that make you question the state of humanity.

We all know it doesn’t work, with 35 per cent of Gen Z saying it makes them feel like they’ve wasted time. Another 23 per cent are left feeling disconnected from reality, which in the moment is great, but afterwards not so much.

More information on EXTRA’s hilarious “touch grass” rug can be found here.

Okay, so here’s where EXTRA’s ‘touch grass’ rug comes in

There’s truly no beating the real thing, but if (like me) you’re simply unwilling to take your Oodie off and face your neighbours, why not bring the grass to you? That’s some out-of-the-box thinking!

Just in time for Christmas, EXTRA has launched the “touch grass” rug that is exactly what it claims to be on the tin: A rug comprised of grass-like material.

The limited edition item is green (obvs), but not massive, so don’t worry about your bedroom looking like an indoor football pitch. It would fit perfectly in front of your bed, which makes it especially easy to roll onto between part 46 and part 47 of that random American crime show you’re watching on TikTok.

“When the cold, grey days make even stepping outside for a reset feel impossible, the ‘Grounded’ by EXTRA Rug has your back, bringing a slice of nature indoors so you can hit pause, feel grounded, shake off those overthinking spirals, and add a little fun to the darker months… all without ever leaving home,” Tessa Northcott from EXTRA said.

Jokes aside, the science speaks volumes

Though inherently silly, EXTRA’s rug could actually be a crucial part of your wellness routine because it’s perfect for grounding rituals and practices.

“Grounding is the practice of stepping out of your mind and connecting back with your body. By tuning into our senses, we’re basically hitting a pause button that interrupts the cognitive loop of overthinking. It activates the calmer, parasympathetic side of our nervous system and helps our brain shift from spiralling to actually feeling what’s happening in the moment. Even just a few minutes can calm our amygdala, reduce overthinking and give our brain the reset we’re needing,” Real Talk Therapist Tasha Bailey said.

“Grounding through our five senses is also one of the most accessible forms of self-care we have. And we can do it anywhere, anytime. Feeling the texture or warmth of something soft or in nature, focusing on the taste of gum in our mouth, or counting our chews to regulate our breath — these are all small, intentional sensory nudges pull us out of our thoughts before they take over. The more we practice this, the easier it gets to step out of our spirals and take back control of our mental space.”

To ground yourself properly, sit upon your room’s new grassy companion and follow these steps:

1. Touch – Step onto the rug. Feel the texture.

2. Chew (gum) – Pop in your gum. Taste slowly and intentionally.

3. Breathe – Count your chews, not your thoughts.

4. Sound – Tune in to the rhythm of the chew.

5. Reset – You’re not spiralling. Welcome back. You’re grounded.

More information on EXTRA’s “Grounded” rug can be found here.

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook.

Featured image credit: EXTRA