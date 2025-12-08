The Tab
John Hamm

Explaining TikTok’s ‘Turn the Lights Off’ trend, and what it’s got to do with vibey Jon Hamm

He’s having a great time

Kieran Galpin | Trends

Jon Hamm has made a random apperence on TikTok in the form of a nostalgic trend set to DJ Kato and Jon Nørgaard’s 2010 song, Turn the Lights Off.

Unlike the 67 TikTok trend or the confusing brand apology letter gag, the Jon Hamm trend is actually incredibly easy to understand. The clip, which shows the Hollywood actor dancing around in a club with his eyes closed, is being stitched with something that makes the TikTok user either genuinely euphoric or very nostalgic.

@adamisthedad

The sweetest feeling 💃 #fyp #jonhamm

♬ original sound – britt_bbrown

On the euphoric side of things, we’ve seen watching The Lord of the Rings for the first time with a partner, leaving something to soak instead of washing it, and when your wife admits that you were right.

For nostalgia, people have been recalling just how much their lives have changed. One guy called back to when he could game throughout the night, and a woman thought back to when she was partying two hours before her work shift. Growing up really does suck.

Those seem to be the two primary uses of the Jon Hamm meme, but I’m betting TikTok will create a few more before the trend fizzles out.

@makoandkonasmom

How can I describe this feeling

♬ original sound – britt_bbrown

Okay, so where is the ‘Turn the Lights Off’ Jon Hamm trend from?

The Jon Hamm trend is used for nostalgia purposes or for concepts and ideas that just make you super happy, but where is the clip actually from?

@appletv

Go Hamm. Your Friends & Neighbors — Streaming April 11 #YourFriendsAndNeighbors #YFAN #JonHamm #AppleTV #AppleTVPlus

♬ original sound – Apple TV

The scene is actually from Apple TV’s Friends & Neighbors, a dark comedy that sees Jon’s character, Andrew ‘Coop’ Cooper, steal homes from his wealthy neighbours. In the scene the TikTok trend is pulled from, Coop is dancing around blissfully in a club with his eyes closed.

As for the song, well, that’s a 2010 track from Danish DJ Kato and 2002′s Danish Popstars winner Jon Nørgaard. Turn the Lights Off made it to number four on the Danish chart and became a Top 10 hit in Russia and Sweden.

Here are the lyrics to Turn the Lights Off

While it’s not necessarily important for taking part in the Jon Hamm trend on TikTok, here are the lyrics to its accompanying song, Turn the Lights Off:

I said oh
Come on baby turn the lights off

Oh oh
Cuz it’s getting late

I said oh
I know you’re gonna try to hang tough

But oh
You shouldn’t hesitate

I had love to burn
You had a wounded heart
Eyes ‘cross a crowded room
Should we let this start

I said oh
Come on baby turn the lights off

Ooohh oh
Cuz it’s getting late

I said oh
I know you’re gonna try to hang tough

But oh
You shouldn’t hesitate

I had love to burn
You had a wounded heart
Eyes ‘cross a crowded room
Should we let this start

I said oh
Come on baby turn the lights off

Ooohh oh
Cuz it’s getting late

I said oh
I know you’re gonna try to hang tough

But oh
You shouldn’t hesitate

I said oh
Come on baby turn the lights off

Ooohh oh
Cuz it’s getting late

I said oh
I know you’re gonna try to hang tough

But oh
You shouldn’t hesitate

Featured image credit: TikTok/Apple TV

