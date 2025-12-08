Cynthia Erivo interview goes viral as reporter tries to ragebait by calling her ‘tough’

2 hours ago

A new Cynthia Erivo interview is going viral, and everyone’s calling out the reporter for calling the actress tough and trying to provoke a reaction from her.

Throughout the Wicked press tour, there have been loads of memes about Cynthia Erivo being overprotective towards Ariana Grande. This started after the Wicked Singapore incident, where an intruder barged onto the red carpet and grabbed Ariana. In the clip, you can see Cynthia reach for Ariana even before the security guards get there.

Since then, Ariana and Cynthia have both shown they disliked the meme by liking an Instagram Reel criticising people making masculine edits of Cynthia, because of its racist undertones. But a new interview has caused controversy, as the reporter kept calling Cynthia “tough”, even after she denied it.

“When did you know you were tough? You’re tough,” the interviewer said.

“Am I?”Cynthia replied, looking confused. “I mean, I think I’m strong.”

The interviewer doubled down and replied: “Tough and strong.”

Before this, Cynthia and the interviewer had been talking about her stunt work for Wicked: For Good, which involved using a harness and singing live for her broomstick flying scenes.

Listen to this reporter trying to get a reaction out of Cynthia 😐

Her publicist’s face says it all. pic.twitter.com/zMI7Iautm1 — . (@__messo__) December 6, 2025

“I think I’m strong, I think I’m vulnerable, I think I’m a myriad of different things,” Cynthia responded.

“Like a protector, too? You’re tough, you’re tough! You’re a strong person, you’re strong,” the interviewer said.

“Well, I think I’m strong, and I think I also can be protected too. I think we can be both, I think it’s okay for us to be both strong, protected and protective.”

The clip of this interaction has millions of views on X, and a lot of people are calling out the interviewer as they believe he was trying to get a reaction out of Cynthia.

“What the f*ck bro? I feel so f*cking bad for her,” said one tweet.

“This is wildly inappropriate… provoking a subject with microaggressions is absolutely unacceptable,” another person said.

Neither Cynthia or the reporter from this interview have publicly spoken out since the incident went viral.

The Tab has reached out to FabTV for comment

