Man shares horrifying response after ‘attacking’ Ariana Grande at Wicked premiere

1 hour ago

A video of Ariana Grande being “attacked” by a man at a Wicked premiere today has gone viral, and the guy has shared a horrifying response on Instagram after the incident.

The Glinda actress was on the yellow carpet at the Wicked: For Good premiere in Singapore on Thursday (13th November) when a guy, wearing a white t-shirt and shorts, jumped over the metal barrier and charged towards her.

In the video, he sprints towards Ariana and jumps on her before shoving his arm around her and pulling her close to him. She looks visibly terrified and tries to pull away, but he’s holding her too tight.

Cynthia Erivo then jumps in to defend the Glinda actress and starts trying to pull the man off with her hands while shouting at him. Security eventually get him off and wrestle him to the ground.

The guy, who is called Johnson Wen but goes by Pyjama Man online, is a prankster known for crashing celebrity events. He posted the video on his Instagram and shared a shocking response.

“Dear Ariana Grande Thank You for letting me Jump on the Yellow Carpet with You,” he wrote.

Ariana definitely didn’t let him jump on her, and was clearly visibly shaken by the incident. Another video shows Cynthia hugging her co-star from behind after security dragged the man away to comfort her.

In the background, you can hear people shouting “Ari, are you okay?” but she’s too scared and speechless to respond.

The actress has spoken out about her struggles with PTSD after the 2017 bombing at her Manchester concert many times. She also suffers with severe anxiety.

PLEASE RESPECT HER 😭 THIS IS THE ONLY TIME SHE’S IN ASIA WTFFF pic.twitter.com/S6IP3I5hUu — head arianator is meeting ari (@godIinda) November 13, 2025

Earlier this year, Wen jumped on stage with Katy Perry and was dragged off by security. He did the same thing at one of The Weeknd’s concerts in 2024.

The man has since posted an Instagram Story claiming he’s “now free after being arrested”. However, it’s not clear whether he was detained following the incident.

Featured image by: @pyjamamann/Instagram and X